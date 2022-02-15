Rakhi Sawant opens up on separation with Ritesh, says 'we had decided to have a child in 2022'

Rakhi Sawant had announced her separation from Ritesh on the Valentine's Day eve on her Instagram handle.

The controversial queen Rakhi Sawant entered 'Bigg Boss 15' with her husband Ritesh in 2021. Though they had been together since 2019, the world finally saw Ritesh's face in the reality television show last year. After their constant fights and confrontations inside the house, Rakhi finally decided to part ways with Ritesh on the eve of Valentine's Day, i.e. Sunday, February 13.

Now, in a recent interview, Rakhi has broken her silence regarding her separation. Speaking to ETimes TV, she said that it was Ritesh who called off their relationship. She added that it was on Sunday morning that he started packing his bags and decided to leave because of his legal issues with his first wife Snigdha Priya.For the unversed, Ritesh is not legally married to Rakhi as he still hasn't divorced Snigdha who had levied domestic allegations against him when he was inside the house. The 'Main Hoon Na' actress added in her interview that she would wait for Ritesh for a year if he wants to come back, adding that she would only accept him if he buys his own car and house. She also revealed that they were planning to have a baby in 2022.

Taking to her Instagram account on February 13, Rakhi had shared a note announcing her separation. The note read, “Dear fans and well-wishers, Just wanted to say Ritesh and I have decided to part ways. After Bigg Boss a lot has happened and I was unaware of certain things which were out of my control. We have tried to work out our differences and tried to make things work but I think it’s best we both move on amicably and we both enjoy our lives separately.



"I’m really sad and heartbroken that this had to happen before Valentine’s Day but the decision had to be made. I wish Ritesh the best in life but for me at this stage in life I have to focus on my work and life and keep myself happy and healthy. Thank you for understanding and supporting me always!", she had further added.