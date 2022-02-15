Rakhi Sawant opens up on separation with Ritesh, says 'we had decided to have a child in 2022'

Headlines

Google integrates Bard AI with Gmail, Maps, Drive and other services

Meet Ruthvik Manyam, a KV student, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM; his package is…

Meet Indian Army's woman surgeon from Haryana who became country's first Para Commando

Will Ravichandran Ashwin replace Axar Patel in India's World Cup squad? Chief selector Ajit Agarkar answers

Big relief for cricketer Mohammed Shami as court grants bail in estranged wife's case, check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Google integrates Bard AI with Gmail, Maps, Drive and other services

Meet Ruthvik Manyam, a KV student, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM; his package is…

Meet Indian Army's woman surgeon from Haryana who became country's first Para Commando

9 greatest Kings of India

Side-effects of eating coriander (dhania) you should know

Weight loss tips: 8 spices to boost metabolism

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

BTS’ Suga Bids Emotional Goodbye To Fans Before Joining Military, Jin And J-Hope Shower Love

Will Nick Jonas Attend Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha's Wedding In Udaipur?

India-Canada Tensions: India Expels Top Canadian Diplomat Hours After Trudeau's Move In Massive Row

'Bromance at it's peak': Shah Rukh Khan-Vijay Sethupathi's romantic dance video goes viral, fans say 'finally deal done'

The Vaccine War actress Raima Sen opens up about nepotism, says 'there is no such thing'

'I was slapping myself': Govinda reveals he rejected films worth Rs 100 crore last year, says 'people who think...'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Rakhi Sawant opens up on separation with Ritesh, says 'we had decided to have a child in 2022'

Rakhi Sawant had announced her separation from Ritesh on the Valentine's Day eve on her Instagram handle.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 15, 2022, 09:31 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The controversial queen Rakhi Sawant entered 'Bigg Boss 15' with her husband Ritesh in 2021. Though they had been together since 2019, the world finally saw Ritesh's face in the reality television show last year. After their constant fights and confrontations inside the house, Rakhi finally decided to part ways with Ritesh on the eve of Valentine's Day, i.e. Sunday, February 13.

Now, in a recent interview, Rakhi has broken her silence regarding her separation. Speaking to ETimes TV, she said that it was Ritesh who called off their relationship. She added that it was on Sunday morning that he started packing his bags and decided to leave because of his legal issues with his first wife Snigdha Priya.For the unversed, Ritesh is not legally married to Rakhi as he still hasn't divorced Snigdha who had levied domestic allegations against him when he was inside the house. The 'Main Hoon Na' actress added in her interview that she would wait for Ritesh for a year if he wants to come back, adding that she would only accept him if he buys his own car and house. She also revealed that they were planning to have a baby in 2022.

Taking to her Instagram account on February 13, Rakhi had shared a note announcing her separation. The note read, “Dear fans and well-wishers, Just wanted to say Ritesh and I have decided to part ways. After Bigg Boss a lot has happened and I was unaware of certain things which were out of my control. We have tried to work out our differences and tried to make things work but I think it’s best we both move on amicably and we both enjoy our lives separately.

"I’m really sad and heartbroken that this had to happen before Valentine’s Day but the decision had to be made. I wish Ritesh the best in life but for me at this stage in life I have to focus on my work and life and keep myself happy and healthy. Thank you for understanding and supporting me always!", she had further added.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ind vs Aus: How India can surpass Pakistan in Australia series to claim No.1 ODI spot

Farah Khan reacts after netizens slam her for wearing slippers while wishing fans on Ganesh Chaturthi

Ranbir Kapoor exudes swag and style in Animal's new poster, makers to release teaser on his birthday

Meet IIT grad Pavan Davuluri, set to take charge at Microsoft as...

This Oxford graduate actress, who worked with Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, was sentenced to 5 years in jail due to…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE