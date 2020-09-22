Rakhi Sawant once against gets trolled for her 2019 photos posing with Pakistani flag

Rakhi Sawant is back in the news again and this time for something she did in 2019. The actor who is very much active on her Instagram page has been sharing a lot of videos slamming Kangana Ranaut and also more about giving opinions on the ongoing scenario in the country. But now people are slamming her for her photos in which she had posed with Pakistani national flag back in 2019.

Rakhi had taken to her Instagram page and was seen hugging and holding the Pakistani flag. She had however clarified by writing about her love for India and why she posed with the neighbouring country's flag. Rakhi had captioned it stating, "I love my India but it's my character in the film, Dhara 370."

Check out the post below:

Now once again the photos have gone viral leaving the netizens fumed with anger. One of them wrote, "Kangana is not ready to sell herself to Pakistan....... Rakhi Sawant."

While another one wrote, "It is gonna be green today. Inspired by Rakhi Sawant Ji."

Another Twitter user posted, "Controversial Queen @RakhiSawant. New Drama."

One of the users asked for her ban by tweeting, "Is this acceptable? She should stay there only and should get a ban in India. #RakhiSawant #Pakistan #Rakhisawantinpakistan."

Whereas one more user tweeted, "Rakhi Sawant trolled for posing with Pakistan flag, actor says she respects Pakistanis."

Rakhi had earlier shared a video also clarifying about her photos with Pakistani flag. In the film, the actor made a special appearance in a song.