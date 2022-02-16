Rakhi Sawant gets emotional after parting ways with Ritesh, says 'it's my fault' - WATCH

Rakhi Sawant recently announced her separation with husband Ritesh. She took to Instagram and informed her fans that her relationship was not working out, after which the coupled decided to part ways.

On Tuesday, Rakhi Sawant was seen crying in front of paps while talking about Ritesh. She mentioned that she is strong, and she loves ‘desh ki janta.’However, she also mentioned that she still loves Ritesh. After this, she got emotional saying ‘sorry guys, it’s my fault.’

Watch video:

Taking to her Instagram account on February 13, Rakhi had shared a note announcing her separation. The note read, “Dear fans and well-wishers, Just wanted to say Ritesh and I have decided to part ways. After Bigg Boss a lot has happened and I was unaware of certain things which were out of my control. We have tried to work out our differences and tried to make things work but I think it’s best we both move on amicably and we both enjoy our lives separately.”

"I’m really sad and heartbroken that this had to happen before Valentine’s Day but the decision had to be made. I wish Ritesh the best in life but for me at this stage in life I have to focus on my work and life and keep myself happy and healthy. Thank you for understanding and supporting me always!", she had further added.

For the unversed, Ritesh is not legally married to Rakhi as he still hasn't divorced Snigdha who had levied domestic allegations against him when he was inside the house. The 'Main Hoon Na' actress added in her interview that she would wait for Ritesh for a year if he wants to come back, adding that she would only accept him if he buys his own car and house. She also revealed that they were planning to have a baby in 2022