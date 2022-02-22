Rakhi Sawant bashes Kangana Ranaut for comparing 'Lock Upp' with Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss'

The upcoming reality show 'Lock Upp' has invited controversies even before its starts streaming on February 27. Hosted by Kangana Ranaut and produced by television queen Ekta Kapoor, the show will feature 16 celebrities fighting among themselves to get bailed out of Kangana's jail.

When Kangana was interacting with the media for the show's promotions, she had said "Yeh aapke bade bhai ka ghar nahi hai", referring to Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss'. Now, Rakhi Sawant has slammed the 'Manikarnika' actress over her comparisons with the Colors TV reality show, in which Rakhi herself has participated in three seasons.

As seen in the video uploaded on Lehren.com, when the media had questioned Rakhi if she will participate in Kangana Ranaut's show, she had said, “Mujhe bahut bura laga jab Kangna ane kaha, ‘Yeh Tumhare Bhai Ka Ghar Nahi Hai’. Behen, suno, itne time se bhai hi show chala rahe hain. Tumme dum hai to ek show chala ke dikhao. I think Bhai me dum hai, behen me nahin hai (I felt really bad when Kangana said, ‘This is not your Bhai’s house’. Listen, sister, Bhai has been running the show for so long. If you have the guts, try running one show. I think Bhai has the guts, sister doesn’t)."

Further slamming the 'Panga' actress for repeatedly pointing fingers at the Hindi film industry, Rakhi said, "Tum to Bollywood ko bahut gaaliyan de rahi thi, ab vaps laut kar aa gayi. Isliye kehte hain, gaaliyan mat do Bollywood ko, tumhe aankhir Bollywood ki hi zaroort padegi. (You were abusing Bollywood and now, look you have returned here. That’s why it is said that one shouldn’t abuse Bollywood, you would need it at the end of the day.)”



Earlier, the show's producer Ekta Kapoor had also spoken about 'Lock Upp' being compared with 'Bigg Boss'. While speaking to Times of India, Ekta had said, "all captive realities all over the world get compared with each other and this is a captive reality."



For the unversed, Salman Khan has hosted twelve seasons of 'Bigg Boss' since 2010. The actor finished 'Bigg Boss 15' recently, in which Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner. Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra finished as the first and second runner-ups respectively.