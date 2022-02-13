Rakhi Sawant announces separation from husband Ritesh, say 'was unaware of things'

Rakhi Sawant on Sunday took to Instagram and announced her separation from Ritesh. She wrote, “Dear fans and well-wishers, Just wanted to say Ritesh and I have decided to part ways. After Bigg Boss a lot has happened and I was unaware of certain things which were out of my control. We have tried to work out our differences and tried to make things work but I think it’s best we both move on amicably and we both enjoy our lives separately. I’m really sad and heartbroken that this had to happen before Valentine’s Day but the decision had to be made. I wish Ritesh the best in life but for me at this stage in life I have to focus on my work and life and keep myself happy and healthy. Thank you for understanding and supporting me always (sic).”

Netizens have been reacting to the post. One of them wrote, “Bhaade ka #husband waali baat sach lag rhi ab toh...sir show kliye yeh all dramas thha inka..” Another mentioned, “Ye to hona hi that.” The third one wrote, “agreement khatam ho gya.”