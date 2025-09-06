TV actor Ashish Kapoor sent to 14-day judicial custody in alleged rape case
'What happens in one room...': Ex-India cricketer hits back at Irfan Pathan’s 'hookah' claim against MS Dhoni
Rakesh Roshan turns 76: Top 6 iconic films directed by the veteran filmmaker, from Khudgarz to Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai
Watch: Shah Rukh Khan fans dance to ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ in Ladakh, video goes viral with 11.9 million views
Sargun Mehta turns 37: A look at her inspiring journey from television star to queen of Punjabi cinema
Gujarat: Cargo ropeway at Pavagadh Hill temple breaks down, leaving 6 people dead
Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh wrap up Dhamaal 4 shoot; film to clash with Love & War on...
Why didn’t MS Dhoni’s 2010 Asia Cup win after 15 years get the spotlight it deserved?
Amid job cuts, top expert issues BIG warning on AI: 'We're looking at world where...'
Have Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani named their daughter? Param Sundari actor says 'soch rahe hain...'
ENTERTAINMENT
Happy Birthday, Rakesh Roshan! The veteran filmmaker has given Bollywood some of its most iconic films. From Khudgarz and Khoon Bhari Maang to Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Koi Mil Gaya and Krrish, his directorial journey has shaped Indian cinema across generations.
Veteran filmmaker, producer, and actor Rakesh Roshan is one of Bollywood’s most respected names. Born on September 6, 1949, he has left a lasting mark on Indian cinema through his memorable films. While he started his career as an actor in the 1970s, it was his transition to direction in the 1980s that cemented his place as a visionary storyteller. On his birthday, let’s look at six of his most celebrated films as a director.
Rakesh Roshan made his directorial debut with Khudgarz, a film about friendship and betrayal. It was a commercial success and established him as a filmmaker with a strong grip on emotions and storytelling.
This thriller, starring Rekha in a powerful role, showcased Rakesh Roshan’s ability to handle intense narratives. The film was a blockbuster and earned Rekha accolades for her performance.
One of Bollywood’s iconic reincarnation dramas, Karan Arjun starred Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in lead roles. Its dialogues, action, and music remain popular even today, making it one of Rakesh Roshan’s biggest hits.
This film not only became a massive blockbuster but also launched the career of his son Hrithik Roshan, who instantly became a superstar. The film’s music, romance, and Hrithik’s dual role made it a cult favourite.
India’s first mainstream sci-fi film with an alien at its centre, Koi Mil Gaya, showcased Rakesh Roshan’s creative vision. Hrithik Roshan’s portrayal of Rohit won hearts, and the film became a turning point in Bollywood cinema.
Building on Koi Mil Gaya, Rakesh Roshan created Bollywood’s first successful superhero franchise with Krrish. The film blended action, emotions, and visual effects, setting a new benchmark for Indian cinema.
From emotional dramas to sci-fi adventures, Rakesh Roshan has redefined genres in Indian cinema. As he celebrates his birthday, his legacy as a director who gave Bollywood unforgettable films continues to shine brightly.
ALSO READ: Sargun Mehta turns 37: A look at her inspiring journey from television star to queen of Punjabi cinema