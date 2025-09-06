Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Rakesh Roshan turns 76: Top 6 iconic films directed by the veteran filmmaker, from Khudgarz to Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Happy Birthday, Rakesh Roshan! The veteran filmmaker has given Bollywood some of its most iconic films. From Khudgarz and Khoon Bhari Maang to Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Koi Mil Gaya and Krrish, his directorial journey has shaped Indian cinema across generations.

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 06, 2025, 06:41 PM IST

Rakesh Roshan turns 76: Top 6 iconic films directed by the veteran filmmaker, from Khudgarz to Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai
    Veteran filmmaker, producer, and actor Rakesh Roshan is one of Bollywood’s most respected names. Born on September 6, 1949, he has left a lasting mark on Indian cinema through his memorable films. While he started his career as an actor in the 1970s, it was his transition to direction in the 1980s that cemented his place as a visionary storyteller. On his birthday, let’s look at six of his most celebrated films as a director.

    Khudgarz (1987)

    Rakesh Roshan made his directorial debut with Khudgarz, a film about friendship and betrayal. It was a commercial success and established him as a filmmaker with a strong grip on emotions and storytelling.

    Khoon Bhari Maang (1988)

    This thriller, starring Rekha in a powerful role, showcased Rakesh Roshan’s ability to handle intense narratives. The film was a blockbuster and earned Rekha accolades for her performance.

    Karan Arjun (1995)

    One of Bollywood’s iconic reincarnation dramas, Karan Arjun starred Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in lead roles. Its dialogues, action, and music remain popular even today, making it one of Rakesh Roshan’s biggest hits.

    Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (2000)

    This film not only became a massive blockbuster but also launched the career of his son Hrithik Roshan, who instantly became a superstar. The film’s music, romance, and Hrithik’s dual role made it a cult favourite.

    Koi Mil Gaya (2003)

    India’s first mainstream sci-fi film with an alien at its centre, Koi Mil Gaya, showcased Rakesh Roshan’s creative vision. Hrithik Roshan’s portrayal of Rohit won hearts, and the film became a turning point in Bollywood cinema.

    Krrish (2006)

    Building on Koi Mil Gaya, Rakesh Roshan created Bollywood’s first successful superhero franchise with Krrish. The film blended action, emotions, and visual effects, setting a new benchmark for Indian cinema.

    From emotional dramas to sci-fi adventures, Rakesh Roshan has redefined genres in Indian cinema. As he celebrates his birthday, his legacy as a director who gave Bollywood unforgettable films continues to shine brightly.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
