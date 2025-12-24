FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Rakesh Roshan gets into verbal spat with eunuchs at nephew’s wedding, netizens say 'yeh bhi humare...'

A video from the event has gone viral, featuring Rekesh Roshan reportedly getting into a heated argument with eunuchs outside the wedding venue.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Dec 24, 2025, 06:19 PM IST

Veteran film director Rakesh Roshan recently attended his nephew Eshaan Roshan's wedding in Mumbai. Eshaan tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Aishwarya Singh on Tuesday. The wedding was attended only by close friends and family. 

A video from the event has gone viral, featuring Rekesh Roshan reportedly getting into a heated argument with eunuchs outside the wedding venue. 

 

 

In one of the videos, the eunuchs were seen pouring blessings on Aishwarya, who looked stunning in a pink bridal lehenga. Another clip showed Rakesh speaking to the eunuchs, who seem annoyed. 

 

 

Netizens Reaction

One user jokingly said, 'Rakesh ji bol rahe hai... Krish ka Gaana Sunega.' Another user writes, 'They all look so serious.' A third user commented, 'Kya behs waji ho raha hai.' Another user wrote, 'Ye log bhi hum logo ki tarha krte h kya'

Hrithik Roshan also attended the wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies along with his girlfriend, Saba Azad and his sons. Hrithik’s ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, also made an appearance with her boyfriend Arslan Goni.

Also read: Bharti Singh discharged, walks out from hospital with Haarsh Limbachiyaa, assures fans 'our baby is safe'

