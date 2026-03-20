Rakesh Bedi slams Kangana Ranaut for calling Dhurandhar: The Revenge ‘propaganda', mocks failure of Emergency: 'These films didn’t run for even two days'

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ENTERTAINMENT
Rakesh Bedi defended Dhurandhar: The Revenge, calling it entertainment, not propaganda and highlighted its strong performances, action, and audience approval, while taking a subtle dig at Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency.
Actor Rakesh Bedi has defended Dhurandhar: The Revenge against claims that it promotes propaganda. He said the film is entertainment, not politics and criticised those who judge movies based on political ideas. He also took a subtle dig at Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency, pointing out its poor box office compared to Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
Rakesh stated that the true success of a film depends on how viewers react to it. The audience has found enjoyment in the film through its storytelling and action sequences and the performances of its actors. The film maintains its engaging qualities because he pointed out its strong screenplay and extensive production elements.
He compared the commercial performance of two films, Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Emergency, which depicted India's Emergency from 1975 to 1977. Rakesh argued that audience approval stands as the most important factor in his work, while controversy and political relevance present less significance.
Also read: Dhurandhar The Revenge: Mahesh Babu hails Ranveer Singh's film ‘explosive’, calls it 'standing ovation-worthy experience'
The film Dhurandhar The Revenge, which Aditya Dhar directed, features Ranveer Singh with Sanjay Dutt and R. Madhavan. The action thriller has received praise for its performances, direction and its gripping story. Rakesh Bedi's remarks show that people should evaluate movies based on their artistic quality and audience reaction instead of using political disputes or controversies as a standard.