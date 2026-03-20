FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Ranveer Singh recreates Akshaye Khanna's FA9LA, dances to iconic song, but Saumya Tandon slaps him

US-Israel-Iran War: Mojtaba Khamenei vows to strip enemies of security after Esmail Khatib's killing

Nilaya Varma participates in policy reform and CSR education efforts

India’s Two-Wheeler Revolution: The Electric Motorcycle Is Finally Shifting Gears

Rakesh Bedi slams Kangana Ranaut for calling Dhurandhar: The Revenge ‘propaganda', mocks failure of Emergency: 'These films didn’t run for even two days'

Dhurandhar 2: Politicians slam Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's film, criticise it for spreading 'hatred', glorifying PM Modi's 'foolish decisions'

President Droupadi Murmu meets Premanand Maharaj at his ashram, visits memorial of Neem Karoli Baba

Who is Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf? Iran’s parliament speaker rises as key figure amid US-Israel conflict and leadership losses

Iran war news update: Who was Ali Mohammad Naini? IRCG spokesperson killed in joint strikes after warning US-Israel

Noida International Airport’s launch date announced, UP CM Yogi Adityanath invite PM Modi for inauguration

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Ranveer Singh recreates Akshaye Khanna's FA9LA, dances to iconic song, but Saumya Tandon slaps him

Viral video: Ranveer Singh recreates Akshaye Khanna's FA9LA, dances to iconic

Nilaya Varma participates in policy reform and CSR education efforts

Nilaya Varma participates in policy reform and CSR education efforts

India’s Two-Wheeler Revolution: The Electric Motorcycle Is Finally Shifting Gears

India’s Two-Wheeler Revolution: The Electric Motorcycle Is Finally Shifting

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Eid Al-Fitr 2026: 5 things Muslims must not do on Eid, Islamic laws prohibit certain clothes, prayers, mosques, gifts, details here

Eid Al-Fitr 2026: 5 things Muslims must not do on Eid, Islamic laws prohibit

North Korea elections: Kim Jong Un wins with 99.93%, 0.07 votes against him; How does voting system works there?

North Korea elections: Kim Jong Un wins with 99.93%, 0.07 votes against him

Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and other cast members' charged for Aditya Dhar's film

Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Rakesh Bedi slams Kangana Ranaut for calling Dhurandhar: The Revenge ‘propaganda', mocks failure of Emergency: 'These films didn’t run for even two days'

Rakesh Bedi defended Dhurandhar: The Revenge, calling it entertainment, not propaganda and highlighted its strong performances, action, and audience approval, while taking a subtle dig at Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Mar 20, 2026, 02:37 PM IST

Rakesh Bedi slams Kangana Ranaut for calling Dhurandhar: The Revenge ‘propaganda', mocks failure of Emergency: 'These films didn’t run for even two days'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actor Rakesh Bedi has defended Dhurandhar: The Revenge against claims that it promotes propaganda. He said the film is entertainment, not politics and criticised those who judge movies based on political ideas. He also took a subtle dig at Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency, pointing out its poor box office compared to Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Defending the film:

Rakesh stated that the true success of a film depends on how viewers react to it. The audience has found enjoyment in the film through its storytelling and action sequences and the performances of its actors. The film maintains its engaging qualities because he pointed out its strong screenplay and extensive production elements.

Reference to Emergency:

He compared the commercial performance of two films, Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Emergency, which depicted India's Emergency from 1975 to 1977. Rakesh argued that audience approval stands as the most important factor in his work, while controversy and political relevance present less significance.

Also read: Dhurandhar The Revenge: Mahesh Babu hails Ranveer Singh's film ‘explosive’, calls it 'standing ovation-worthy experience'

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

The film Dhurandhar The Revenge, which Aditya Dhar directed, features Ranveer Singh with Sanjay Dutt and R. Madhavan. The action thriller has received praise for its performances, direction and its gripping story. Rakesh Bedi's remarks show that people should evaluate movies based on their artistic quality and audience reaction instead of using political disputes or controversies as a standard.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Viral video: Ranveer Singh recreates Akshaye Khanna's FA9LA, dances to iconic song, but Saumya Tandon slaps him
Viral video: Ranveer Singh recreates Akshaye Khanna's FA9LA, dances to iconic
US-Israel-Iran War: Mojtaba Khamenei vows to strip enemies of security after Esmail Khatib's killing
US-Israel-Iran War: Mojtaba Khamenei vows to strip enemies of security after Esm
Nilaya Varma participates in policy reform and CSR education efforts
Nilaya Varma participates in policy reform and CSR education efforts
India’s Two-Wheeler Revolution: The Electric Motorcycle Is Finally Shifting Gears
India’s Two-Wheeler Revolution: The Electric Motorcycle Is Finally Shifting
Rakesh Bedi slams Kangana Ranaut for calling Dhurandhar: The Revenge ‘propaganda', mocks failure of Emergency: 'These films didn’t run for even two days'
Rakesh Bedi slams Kangana Ranaut for calling Dhurandhar: The Revenge
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Eid Al-Fitr 2026: 5 things Muslims must not do on Eid, Islamic laws prohibit certain clothes, prayers, mosques, gifts, details here
Eid Al-Fitr 2026: 5 things Muslims must not do on Eid, Islamic laws prohibit
North Korea elections: Kim Jong Un wins with 99.93%, 0.07 votes against him; How does voting system works there?
North Korea elections: Kim Jong Un wins with 99.93%, 0.07 votes against him
Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and other cast members' charged for Aditya Dhar's film
Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna
From Ali Larijani to Ayatollah Khamenei: How killings of top 5 Iranian officials shook Iran’s leadership in ongoing US-Israel conflict
From Ali Larijani to Ayatollah Khamenei: Top 5 Iranian officials killed in war
Chaitra Navratri 2026: What is Ghatsthapana shubh muhurat, timings? Here's all about 9-day rituals, fasting and more
Chaitra Navratri 2026: What is Ghatsthapana shubh muhurat, timings?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement