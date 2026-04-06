Rakesh Bedi denies link with Nabeel Gabol, calls Dhurandhar character a coincidence: ‘My father didn’t go to Pakistan’

Rakesh Bedi dismissed claims that his Dhurandhar character was based on Nabeel Gabol, calling the resemblance a coincidence and clarifying it is purely fictional.

Actor Rakesh Bedi has responded to the controversy surrounding his character in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, after Pakistani politician Nabeel Gabol claimed the role was inspired by him. The actor clarified that any resemblance is purely coincidental.

Controversy around Jameel Jamali:

Rakesh Bedi’s character Jameel Jamali became one of the most talked-about parts of the Dhurandhar franchise. Known for his humour and unpredictable nature, the role gained even more attention in the sequel when a twist revealed him as an Indian agent.

However, this twist led to reactions online, especially after Nabeel Gabol claimed that the character was based on him. The situation sparked debate on social media, with some users even trolling the politician, adding to the controversy.

Also read: Paresh Rawal regrets missing Dhurandhar 2 calls Ranveer Singh's blockbuster 'must watch': 'I wish I was in this'

'It’s just a coincidence':

The actor Rakesh Bedi responded to the accusations by stating that he had no personal association with Gabol. He said in a lighthearted manner that he has a romantic affection for Nabeel Gabol because they share a slight physical resemblance to each other. He further added that neither your father nor my father travelled to India nor to Pakistan. Bedi explained that their physical resemblance and similar clothing in the film may have created confusion, but there is no additional similarity between the two actors.

Dhurandhar’s box office success:

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, continues its strong run at the box office. The film has earned around Rs 985 crore in India within 17 days and is close to crossing the Rs 1000 crore mark. Despite the controversy, Dhurandhar remains in the spotlight for both its success and the discussions around its characters.