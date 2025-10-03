Rajvir Jawanda in life-support: Ex-cop to popular musician, how did Punjabi star rise to fame?

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

What is sleep tourism? New travel trend millennials and Gen Z can’t stop talking about

IAF to receive first Tejas LCA Mark 1A on..., know why it's important for India

IND vs WI: KL Rahul, Shubman Gill recreate rare feat after 61 years during Ahmedabad Test

European offices empty after 5 pm? Indian woman's viral video sparks online debate, Internet says, 'Half day...', WATCH

Meet actor who is also doctor, was Shah Rukh Khan's classmate in school, flopped in Bollywood but huge star in...

Who is Bajrang Singh, ex-NSG commando, 26/11 hero, arrested in...

Another accident in Madhya Pradesh, SUV ramps into Durga idol immersion procession in Panna district, 2 dead

Pakistan becoming 'rogue state'? At UNHRC, human rights expert highlights alarming enforced disappearances and...

BIG jolt to Vikas Divyakirti, Drishti IAS to pay heavy penalty of Rs 500000 due to...

Zubeen Garg death: Singapore Police hands over singer's autopsy report to High Commission of India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
What is sleep tourism? New travel trend millennials and Gen Z can’t stop talking about

What is sleep tourism? New travel trend millennials and Gen Z can’t stop talking

IAF to receive first Tejas LCA Mark 1A on..., know why it's important for India

IAF to receive first Tejas LCA Mark 1A on..., know why it's important for India

IND vs WI: KL Rahul, Shubman Gill recreate rare feat after 61 years during Ahmedabad Test

IND vs WI: KL Rahul, Shubman Gill recreate rare feat after 61 years

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Rajvir Jawanda in life-support: Ex-cop to popular musician, how did Punjabi star rise to fame?

Rajvir Jawanda, who rose from police training to become a celebrated Punjabi singer and actor with chart-topping hits and a glamorous lifestyle, is now in critical condition after a road accident. Fans and the Punjabi industry are praying for his recovery.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 01:18 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Rajvir Jawanda in life-support: Ex-cop to popular musician, how did Punjabi star rise to fame?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Rajvir Jawanda’s journey is nothing short of inspiring. Born and raised in Punjab, he initially trained for a career in the police force but his passion for music eventually pulled him in a different direction. Starting with regional performances and small shows, he soon made his way into the Punjabi music industry with songs that became instant hits. Tracks like Kamla, Kangani and Sardaari turned him into a household name among Punjabi music lovers. His popularity also opened doors in Punjabi cinema, with roles in films like Subedar Joginder Singh showcasing his versatility as an actor. Step by step, Rajvir carved his place as one of the most promising stars of the Punjabi entertainment world.

Stardom, streams and lifestyle

Over the years, Rajvir has built a strong fanbase both in India and abroad. With millions of views on YouTube, over a million listeners on music platforms, and a massive social media following, he became a true digital-age star. His energetic stage performances, catchy tracks and relatable lyrics earned him loyal fans across generations. His success also translated into financial growth, with an estimated net worth in a few crores, mostly from music shows, streaming royalties, and brand endorsements. Known for his lively Instagram updates and stylish presence, Rajvir projected the image of a modern Punjabi youth icon, balancing tradition with a glamorous lifestyle.

The accident and industry’s concern

The star is now battling for his life after meeting with a serious road accident in Himachal Pradesh. He remains in critical condition in the hospital and is currently on ventilator support. The shocking news has left fans and fellow artists deeply worried, with prayers pouring in from across the Punjabi industry. Rajvir’s story, from a small-town boy with dreams to a celebrated singer-actor, has inspired many, and his supporters are hoping he makes a strong recovery to continue his musical journey.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2025: Wishes, motivational quotes, messages, WhatsApp status, greetings
Gandhi Jayanti 2025: Wishes, motivational quotes, messages, WhatsApp status
Day after Kantara Chapter 1 release, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara 3 CONFIRMED, to be titled…
Day after Kantara Chapter 1 release, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara 3 CONFIRMED, to be
BIG Diwali gift for central govt employees as cabinet approves 3% DA hike; check details
BIG Diwali gift for central govt employees as cabinet approves 3 percent DA hike
Donald Trump administration to 'soon begin' federal layoffs amid US government shutdown? White House says, 'Unfortunately, Democrats...'
Donald Trump administration to 'soon begin' federal layoffs? White House says...
DNA TV Show: Pakistan's anti-India propaganda continues on the cricket field
DNA TV Show: Pakistan's anti-India propaganda continues on the cricket field
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE