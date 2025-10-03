Rajvir Jawanda in life-support: Ex-cop to popular musician, how did Punjabi star rise to fame?

Rajvir Jawanda, who rose from police training to become a celebrated Punjabi singer and actor with chart-topping hits and a glamorous lifestyle, is now in critical condition after a road accident. Fans and the Punjabi industry are praying for his recovery.

Rajvir Jawanda’s journey is nothing short of inspiring. Born and raised in Punjab, he initially trained for a career in the police force but his passion for music eventually pulled him in a different direction. Starting with regional performances and small shows, he soon made his way into the Punjabi music industry with songs that became instant hits. Tracks like Kamla, Kangani and Sardaari turned him into a household name among Punjabi music lovers. His popularity also opened doors in Punjabi cinema, with roles in films like Subedar Joginder Singh showcasing his versatility as an actor. Step by step, Rajvir carved his place as one of the most promising stars of the Punjabi entertainment world.

Stardom, streams and lifestyle

Over the years, Rajvir has built a strong fanbase both in India and abroad. With millions of views on YouTube, over a million listeners on music platforms, and a massive social media following, he became a true digital-age star. His energetic stage performances, catchy tracks and relatable lyrics earned him loyal fans across generations. His success also translated into financial growth, with an estimated net worth in a few crores, mostly from music shows, streaming royalties, and brand endorsements. Known for his lively Instagram updates and stylish presence, Rajvir projected the image of a modern Punjabi youth icon, balancing tradition with a glamorous lifestyle.

The a ccident and i ndustry’s c oncern

The star is now battling for his life after meeting with a serious road accident in Himachal Pradesh. He remains in critical condition in the hospital and is currently on ventilator support. The shocking news has left fans and fellow artists deeply worried, with prayers pouring in from across the Punjabi industry. Rajvir’s story, from a small-town boy with dreams to a celebrated singer-actor, has inspired many, and his supporters are hoping he makes a strong recovery to continue his musical journey.