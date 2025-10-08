Rajvir Jawanda death: Who was Punjabi star who rose from police officer to singer, actor?

Indian Air Force Day 2025: From Deepika Padukone to Janhvi Kapoor, actresses who portrayed Air Force officers on-screen
ENTERTAINMENT
Punjabi singer and actor Rajvir Jawanda, known for his soulful hits and acting talent, passed away on October 8, 2025. Discover more about his life, career, and net worth.
Punjabi singer and actor Rajvir Jawanda, 35, tragically passed away on October 8, 2025, following a severe motorcycle accident in Himachal Pradesh. Known for his soulful voice and hit songs, Jawanda transitioned from a police career to become a beloved figure in Punjabi music and cinema. His untimely demise has left fans and the entertainment industry in mourning.
Born on June 20, 1990, in Village Pona, Jagraon, Ludhiana, Punjab, Rajvir Jawanda began his career in the Punjab Police, following in his father's footsteps. However, his passion for music led him to pursue a different path. He made his debut in the Punjabi music industry in 2016 with the hit track 'Muqabla,' which quickly gained popularity. Over the years, he released several successful songs, including 'Kangani,' 'Patiala Shahi Pagg,' and 'Kesri Jhande,' solidifying his status as a prominent figure in Punjabi music.
In addition to his music career, Jawanda ventured into acting, making his film debut in the 2018 Punjabi film Subedar Joginder Singh. His performances were well-received, and he continued to build a diverse career in the entertainment industry. However, there is no verified information available about Rajvir Jawanda’s net worth, as it has not been publicly reported or confirmed by credible sources.
On September 27, 2025, Rajvir Jawanda was involved in a serious motorcycle accident near Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, while en route to Shimla. The accident resulted in critical head and spinal injuries, leading to his hospitalisation at Fortis Hospital in Mohali. Despite intensive medical care, he succumbed to his injuries on October 8, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of music and film that continues to inspire.
His passing has deeply affected fans and the Punjabi entertainment industry, with tributes pouring in from fellow artists and public figures. His wife had reportedly pleaded with him not to go on the bike ride that day, highlighting the tragic nature of the accident.
Rajvir Jawanda's journey from a police officer to a celebrated musician and actor is a testament to his dedication and passion. Though his life was cut short, his contributions to Punjabi music and cinema will be remembered by fans and peers alike.