ENTERTAINMENT

Rajvir Jawanda 'critical': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, singers Diljit Dosanjh, Guru Randhawa, Gurdas Mann, Hardy Sandhu lead prayers

Rajvir Jawanda was seriously injured in an accident in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district while going to Shimla on a motorcycle on Saturday, police said. Fellow artists like Diljit Dosanjh, Guru Randhawa, and Harrdy Sandhu also extended their support for the singer.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 28, 2025, 01:33 PM IST

Rajvir Jawanda 'critical': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, singers Diljit Dosanjh, Guru Randhawa, Gurdas Mann, Hardy Sandhu lead prayers
Popular Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda has been hospitalised after a serious accident, leaving his fans, fellow musicians, and well-wishers deeply concerned. The singer is said to be on ventilator support and has been kept under close monitoring. As soon as the news came out, it prompted an outpouring of prayers and support from across the music fraternity and his followers.

Rajvir Jawanda accident: Punjab CM, artistes lead prayers for his speedy recovery

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took to X and prayed for Rajvir Jawanda's speedy recovery. "News has been received that famous Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda has sustained serious injuries during the accident that occurred near Baddi in Himachal Pradesh. His condition is reported to be quite critical. I pray to the Almighty for his speedy recovery. May he soon recover and return to his fans and family members," the CM wrote.

Fellow artists like Diljit Dosanjh, Guru Randhawa, and Harrdy Sandhu also extended their support for the singer. "Praying for @rajvirjawandaofficial Veera. Just Heard About The Accident News," Diljit wrote on Instagram. Guru Randhawa shared his prayers on Instagram and added, "Prayers to Waheguru Ji for the recovery of our very dear brother @rajvirjawandaofficial paji." Singer Harrdy Sandhu shared the news on his Instagram story and sought the blessings of "Waheguru" for Rajvir. Punjabi actor-singer Ammy Virk and Gippy Grewal also came forward to share their concerns.

Many noted Punjabi singers, including Kanwar Grewal, Gurdas Mann and Babbu Mann, appealed to people to pray for the speedy recovery of Jawanda. Grewal, who was at the hospital, said doctors are providing Jawanda the best treatment and appealed to people not to spread rumours surrounding his health. "Pray for him so that he gets well soon," he said. Singer Surjit Bhullar, who visited the hospital, said he prayed to God for his speedy recovery so that he would be amongst us soon.

Actor and singer Ranjit Bawa, who visited the hospital to enquire about his health, said all Punjabis across the world are holding prayers for Jawanda's speedy recovery. Punjabi actor and AAP leader Sonia Mann too visited the hospital and urged people not to spread rumours about his health. Singers Gurdas Mann and Babbu Mann said all should pray to the Almighty so that Jawanda recovers quickly.

Rajvir Jawanda accident: What happened?

Rajvir Jawanda was seriously injured in an accident in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district while going to Shimla on a motorcycle on Saturday, police said. The accident took place in the Baddi area when he lost control of the motorcycle, police said.  According to a statement issued by the Fortis Hospital, Mohali, the accident took place on Saturday, September 27, when Rajvir Jawanda was brought to the hospital in an "extremely critical condition" at 1:45 pm. He sustained severe head and spine injuries. The singer was initially taken to the Civil Hospital, where he suffered a cardiac arrest. He was then transferred to the Fortis Hospital.

Who is Rajvir Jawanda?

Hailing from village Pona in Ludhiana's Jagraon, Jawanda rose to fame with his hit song Kali Jawande Di. He is also known for his songs 'Tu dis penda', 'Khush reha kar', 'Sardari', 'Surname', 'Afreen', 'Landlord', 'Down to earth' and 'Kangani'. He acted in several Punjabi films, including Gippy Grewal starrer movie "Subedar Joginder Singh" in 2018, "Jind Jaan" in 2019 and "Mindo Taseeldarni" in 2019. Rajvir is married.

(With inputs from agencies)

