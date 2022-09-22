Raju Srivastava death: Sikandar Kher hits out at AIB's Rohan Joshi for his 'good riddance' remark on comedian's demise

Rohan Joshi-Raju Srivastava-Sikandar Kher/Twitter

Popular comedian Raju Srivastava breathed his last on September 21 at the age of 58 after he had been admitted to the AIIMS Hospital, Delhi last month when he suffered a cardiac arrest while working out at a gym. Raju's demise left his fans shocked and inconsolable who poured in their tributes for the late comedian on social media.

When stand-up comic Atul Khatri put out a tribute post for Raju, another stand-up comic and one of the core members of the popular comedy group All India Bakchod Rohan Joshi shared insensitive comments over Srivastava's demise calling it 'good riddance'.

Rohan's comment read, "We haven't lost a thing. Whether it was Kamra (Kunal Kamra) whether it was roast or any comic in the news, Raju Srivastav took every opportunity he ever got to s**t on newer comics, especially after the new wave of stand-up started. He went on every f***all news channel every time he was invited to go s*** on an upcoming arty form and call it offensive just because he couldn't understand it and new stars were rising. He might have told a few good jokes but he understood nothing about the spirit of comedy or defending someone's right to say something even if you don't agree. F*ck him and good riddance."

After facing several criticism for his demeaning comments against the late comedian, Rohan deleted his comment and even apologised for the same saying, "Yehi soch kar delete kiya kyuki after a minute of anger I realised today is not about my personal feelings. Sorry if it hurt and thanks for the perspective."



READ | Raju Srivastava death: Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, Bollywood movies featuring late comedian

Later in the day, actor Sikandar Kher, Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher's son, lashed out at the stand-up comic on his Instagram Stories. Sharing Rohan's now-deleted comment, Kher wrote, "There are always people that will not be the ideal way we think they should be. But, that's life and we as humans and humanity should deal with it for our own health and happiness (in my opinion).:

"But, after reading this about someone who's passed away too soon, I am just sad to see that a young man who might be funny and witty, probably lacks a huge dose of humanity. #unfortunate #disheartening and very very very #uncool. PS: took a lot for me to be this polite", the Aarya actor concluded.





Meanwhile, on the work front, Sikandar will be seen next in the Netflix original film Monica O My Darling co-starring Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles.