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Rajpal Yadav talks about 12 year age gap with wife Radha: ‘Langoor ko hoor mil gayi’

Rajpal Yadav has opened up about his marriage with wife Radha Yadav, reflecting on their 10–12 year age gap and how strong communication has helped their relationship thrive over the years.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Apr 23, 2026, 02:48 PM IST

Rajpal Yadav talks about 12 year age gap with wife Radha: ‘Langoor ko hoor mil gayi’
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Rajpal Yadav has opened up about his marriage with wife Radha Yadav, reflecting on their 10–12 year age gap and how strong communication has helped their relationship thrive over the years.

Rajpal on age gap and early reactions:

Actor Rajpal Yadav talked about his personal life during the podcast, the conversation with Shubhankar Mishra, where they had to discuss his marriage and the initial reaction from the people around him. Rajpal disclosed his marriage to Radha because their 2003 relationship together surprised people who observed their different age groups. The actor described their meeting in Calgary as their first encounter, which he still finds unbelievable until now. He shared that even his family members were initially taken aback by the match. Rajpal described an aunt's remark about him as 'Langoor ko hoor mil gayi' because he found himself amazed by how everything happened in perfect sequence.

Strong bond built on communication:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rajpal explained that his relationship with Radha became stronger after his relatives and friends first reacted to their relationship. He built their relationship foundation through his communication work. According to him, Radha has always been straightforward and supportive, even when it comes to his professional life. He also mentioned that Radha had bilingual skills at their first meeting, speaking multiple languages, while her Hindi proficiency exceeded his ability to speak the language. Rajpal explained that she has always maintained her responsibility for running their household while making decisions about his clothing and their monetary affairs.

Also read: Anurag Basu opens up about Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela’s romantic film: 'Not more than 45 days of shoot done'

Trust and understanding in marriage:

Rajpal expressed his complete trust in his wife through his affectionate words while making a joke about her ability to choose him because of her decision-making skills. He credited her for being a strong pillar in his life and career. The couple has been married for over two decades and shares two daughters. Rajpal also has a daughter from his previous marriage.

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