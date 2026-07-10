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Rajpal Yadav Convicted: Delhi HC orders 3 months jail, what is Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case? Here's what we know

Delhi HC sentenced actor Rajpal Yadav to 3 months' jail and a Rs 1.05 crore fine in 7 cheque bounce cases filed by Murli Projects. His wife was also fined.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 10, 2026, 04:17 PM IST

Rajpal Yadav Convicted: Delhi HC orders 3 months jail, what is Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case? Here's what we know
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The Delhi High Court has sentenced actor Rajpal Yadav to 3 months in jail in 7 cheque bounce cases. The court also ordered him to pay ₹1.05 crore in each case. All jail terms will run together.

Delhi High Court finds Rajpal Yadav guilty, gives 3 months' jail

Actor Rajpal Yadav's conviction in multiple cheque bounce cases was maintained by the Delhi High Court on Friday. The ruling was rendered by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma. According to the court, Yadav will be sentenced to three months in ordinary jail for each of the seven cases. The sentences will all run simultaneously. In each case, the court ordered Yadav to pay the plaintiff Rs 1.05 crore in addition to jail time. Additionally, he has to give the complainant Rs 1 crore 4 lakh 75 thousand and the State Rs 25,000. The court mandated that his wife, Radha Yadav, give the complainant in each case Rs 5 crore 51 thousand 380.

According to Justice Sharma, the money Yadav had previously paid as part of a settlement had already been taken into account by the lower court. Therefore, the fine was decided correctly. The complainant has already received Rs 2.25 crore during the litigation, the court remarked. This sum will be deducted from the entire fine and compensation that are currently owed.

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The court was strict and gave 2 months to appeal

The court stated that the case was rejected by a previous bench. However, Yadav claimed he desired a peaceful resolution, so the court granted him a chance. Nevertheless, Yadav failed to fulfil his pledge to pay despite numerous opportunities. In the end, he told the court he was prepared to go to jail and refused to pay any more. Yadav has two months from the High Court to contest this ruling in the Supreme Court.

Because he had made a payment, the court had already decided not to imprison him. The court had ordered him to turn himself in on February 2 and chastised him for repeatedly betraying his pledges to the court. Additionally, the judge ruled that no one should receive preferential treatment simply because they belong to a specific profession or background.

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