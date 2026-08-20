Rajpal Yadav breaks silence on cheque bounce case: 'Whether in trouble...'

Rajpal Yadav said financial troubles don’t define an artist. Speaking on his cheque bounce case, he added that fans still respect him and he remains dedicated to cinema and theatre.

Actor Rajpal Yadav has reacted to his cheque bounce case for the first time in detail. He said financial and legal problems are temporary and should not be used to judge an artist’s entire career. Rajpal said he is dedicated to cinema and theatre, and that public support shows people still respect him. "Whether in trouble or in goodness, I get 500 selfies clicked at every airport," he said.

What Rajpal Yadav said

Rajpal described himself as a responsible actor in Indian cinema and a student in an interview with ANI. Speaking about the case, he stated that if he owes money to 100–200 people over the past 30–40 years, from his village to Mumbai, he knows where it is and will pay it back."How can they bet on the artist's entire bio-data when funds are in trouble?" he said. I have been sold in the name of art since I was a youngster so that no one can purchase me for five crores, ten crores, one hundred crores, or two hundred crores. I assure you of this.

Rajpal claimed that he was exposed to Bharat Muni's theatre and plays as a child. "Life is a stage, a journey." This is where we are born. You develop into a character over time. Some people live for 75 years, while others live for 100. You should see what you did, both the good and the bad, in that," he remarked. He called himself a "priest of theatre and films" and stated that he would like to use a project to showcase his journey from 2000 to 2026. "I will make something and give it to you so that you can see what Rajpal has done, even if you call it a loss," he continued. He claimed that he has always loved Indian theatre and film.

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About the cheque bounce case

Rajpal Yadav and his wife Radha Yadav were found guilty and sentenced in July by the Delhi High Court in several cases involving check dishonour brought by Murli Projects Pvt. Ltd.Rajpal constantly promised the court that he would reimburse and requested time in accordance with the court's ruling.

The court stayed his sentence and granted adjournments based on this. The court did point out that the obligations were not fulfilled in spite of several opportunities. After that, the judge ordered him to turn himself in to the jail staff. A final settlement could not be achieved, although the court granted some relief and some payments were received later.