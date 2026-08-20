FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Viral video: Lagaan actor Rajendra Gupta slams PM Narendra Modi's dimagi naxal comment: 'Kya ussi ne badhai hai mehangayi, Muslims ke prati...'

Lagaan actor Rajendra Gupta slams PM Narendra Modi's dimagi naxal comment

Shweta Tiwari finds cockroach in cold drink delivery, tags FDA chief Tukaram Munde: 'Please dhyaan dijiye'

Shweta Tiwari finds cockroach in cold drink delivery, tags FDA chief Tukaram

Did AI set UGC NET question papers? Subject experts accuse NTA of "recklessly using AI"

Did AI set UGC NET question papers?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, total pookie girl dad inside

From Yash, SRK, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, girl dad inside

From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Gen-Z actresses displaying their A-game in fitness | Viral videos

From Ananya to Janhvi: 5 Gen-Z actresses with their A-game in fitness

Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility

Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Rajpal Yadav breaks silence on cheque bounce case: 'Whether in trouble...'

Rajpal Yadav said financial troubles don’t define an artist. Speaking on his cheque bounce case, he added that fans still respect him and he remains dedicated to cinema and theatre.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 20, 2026, 11:47 AM IST

Rajpal Yadav breaks silence on cheque bounce case: 'Whether in trouble...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actor Rajpal Yadav has reacted to his cheque bounce case for the first time in detail. He said financial and legal problems are temporary and should not be used to judge an artist’s entire career. Rajpal said he is dedicated to cinema and theatre, and that public support shows people still respect him. "Whether in trouble or in goodness, I get 500 selfies clicked at every airport," he said.

What Rajpal Yadav said

Rajpal described himself as a responsible actor in Indian cinema and a student in an interview with ANI. Speaking about the case, he stated that if he owes money to 100–200 people over the past 30–40 years, from his village to Mumbai, he knows where it is and will pay it back."How can they bet on the artist's entire bio-data when funds are in trouble?" he said. I have been sold in the name of art since I was a youngster so that no one can purchase me for five crores, ten crores, one hundred crores, or two hundred crores. I assure you of this.

Rajpal claimed that he was exposed to Bharat Muni's theatre and plays as a child. "Life is a stage, a journey." This is where we are born. You develop into a character over time. Some people live for 75 years, while others live for 100. You should see what you did, both the good and the bad, in that," he remarked. He called himself a "priest of theatre and films" and stated that he would like to use a project to showcase his journey from 2000 to 2026. "I will make something and give it to you so that you can see what Rajpal has done, even if you call it a loss," he continued. He claimed that he has always loved Indian theatre and film.

Also read: ‘He smells it...’: Gauahar Khan makes big statement about Zaid Darbar’s underarm fetish

About the cheque bounce case

Rajpal Yadav and his wife Radha Yadav were found guilty and sentenced in July by the Delhi High Court in several cases involving check dishonour brought by Murli Projects Pvt. Ltd.Rajpal constantly promised the court that he would reimburse and requested time in accordance with the court's ruling.

The court stayed his sentence and granted adjournments based on this. The court did point out that the obligations were not fulfilled in spite of several opportunities. After that, the judge ordered him to turn himself in to the jail staff. A final settlement could not be achieved, although the court granted some relief and some payments were received later.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Viral video: Lagaan actor Rajendra Gupta slams PM Narendra Modi's dimagi naxal comment: 'Kya ussi ne badhai hai mehangayi, Muslims ke prati...'
Lagaan actor Rajendra Gupta slams PM Narendra Modi's dimagi naxal comment
'Don't go there': Manav Suthar advised to prioritise Test cricket over IPL following 10-wicket haul in Galle
Manav Suthar advised to prioritise Test cricket over IPL after 10-wicket haul
Shweta Tiwari finds cockroach in cold drink delivery, tags FDA chief Tukaram Munde: 'Please dhyaan dijiye'
Shweta Tiwari finds cockroach in cold drink delivery, tags FDA chief Tukaram
Did AI set UGC NET question papers? Subject experts accuse NTA of "recklessly using AI"
Did AI set UGC NET question papers?
Lifetime free credit card guide to fees and value
Lifetime free credit card guide to fees and value
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, total pookie girl dad inside
From Yash, SRK, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, girl dad inside
From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Gen-Z actresses displaying their A-game in fitness | Viral videos
From Ananya to Janhvi: 5 Gen-Z actresses with their A-game in fitness
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti Sanon, Nikita Dutta, Mrunal Thakur; Indian actresses who look like Goddesses in white
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti, Nikita, Mrunal, Best actresses in white
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement