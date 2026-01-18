Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa reveal name of their baby daughter, share her first photo: 'We introduce our greatest blessing'

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa introduced their baby daughter, Parvati Paul Rao, sharing her first adorable picture and celebrating her birth on their fourth wedding anniversary.

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have shared the joyous news of their baby daughter’s name, along with her first adorable picture. The pair, whose baby was born in November 2025, shared their daughter's name through a social media post, Parvati Paul Rao, as they presented their new family member to the world. The couple’s posts were immediately showered with love and congratulations from fans and well-wishers.

In an Instagram post, the couple presented an adorable photo in which the tiny hands of the newborn were gently held by both the father and the mother. They wrote under the picture, 'With our hands together and our hearts full, we present our biggest gift. PARVATI PAUL RAO.' The post, within a short time, was able to win over the hearts of fans and many commended the couple for their delightful and emotional announcement.

Meaning behind the name:

The significance of the name Parvati is immense. In Hindu mythology, the goddess Parvati is worshipped as the epitome of power, devotion, love and motherhood. The last name Paul is derived from Patralekhaa's family, while Rao is the surname of Rajkummar, thus together making a name that praises not only the family tree but also the cultural custom. The fans praised the name's thoughtfulness and pointed out that it denotes both love and profound roots.

A special arrival:

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa's little princess was born on November 15, 2025, which coincidentally was their fourth wedding anniversary, thus making the day even more special. The pair revealed Patralekhaa's pregnancy in July 2025, and from that moment, the fans have been waiting with bated breath for any news about the baby.

Following the announcement of the name, several Bollywood stars posted their congratulations in the comments section. The name was praised by both the public and the critics for its cultural importance and touching selection. The announcement has turned out to be one of the most discussed matters in Bollywood news, showing the bright side of new parenthood. Parvati Paul Rao, the little one, has brought Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa a new chapter in their lives together, a chapter full of love, joy and the blessings of family. The sincere presentation of their child by the couple has not only thrilled the fans but also made them wait eagerly for more cute moments of the baby to be seen in the future.