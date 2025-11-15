Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa blessed with baby girl: Farah Khan shares glimpse of 'Barjatya style' baby shower party; Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon congratulate

The video posted by Farah on her Instagram Stories had Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, and Rajkummar tapping a foot on the "Joote Do Paise Lo" track from Sooraj Barjatya's 1994 release "Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!".

As Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa become parents to an adorable baby girl, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan dropped a glimpse of their fun baby shower on social media. The video posted by Farah on her Instagram Stories had Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, and Rajkummar tapping a foot on the "Joote Do Paise Lo" track from Sooraj Barjatya's 1994 release "Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!". We could also see Patralekhaa crooning the popular track while sitting on the couch. Sonakshi's actor husband, Zaheer Iqbal, and Huma's actor brother Saqib Saleem were also seen joining in the celebration.



Inside Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's baby shower

Uploading the clip, Farah wrote, "We celebrated in advance (laughing with tears face emoji) Sooraj Barjatya style...#babyshower @rajkummar_rao @patralekhaa...(sic)." Farah also congratulated the new parents on the arrival of their little bundle of joy with a lovely social media wish. She shared a few more glimpses from Rajkummar and Patralekhaa's baby shower on Instagram and advised the couple to enjoy this beautiful phase of their life.

The 'Om Shanti Om' maker wrote on the photo-sharing app, "The Baby is here!! Congratulations @patralekhaa n @rajkummar_rao .. enjoy this beautiful phase of life (sparkling heart emojis) n remember for any baby advice.. main hoon na.. (winking face with tongue emoji) (sic)." "p.s.- @iamhumaq luckily we just about did the baby shower in time (face with tears of joy emoji)," Farah added.



Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon and other celebs congratulate



As Rajkummar and Patralekhaa announced the arrival of their little bundle of joy on social media, the comment section flooded with congratulatory messages. Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Congratulations guys!!! God bless (red heart emojis) (sic)." Kriti Sanon penned, "Congratulations guysss (red heart and hug emojis)" Anil Kapoor wished the happy couple, saying, "Congratulations my dearest pratalekha and raj (red heart emojis)" Sonam Kapoor added, "Congratulations (red heart emojis)" Dia Mirza showered love on Rajkummar and Patralekhaa with the following words, "Best news!!! Love you both and so happy. All our love and blessings (red heart emojis)"

Suniel Shetty wished, "Congratulations and Godbless (red heart and evil eye emojis)" Malaika Arora's comment read, "Congratulations (red heart and evil eye emojis)" Esha Gupta added, "Congratulations family (red heart emojis)" Keerthy Suresh wrote, "Congratulations you both!!! (Party emoji_ God bless (hug and red heart emoji) and Triptii Dimri commented, "Congratulations (love-eyed and red heart emojis)"

Many other netizens also used the comment section to wish Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa on their new journey as parents.

(With inputs from IANS)