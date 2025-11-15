Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa welcome baby girl on their 4th wedding anniversary: 'We are over the moon'

RajKummar Rao and Patralekhaa on Saturday announced the arrival of their first child, a baby girl, on their fourth wedding anniversary. The couple shared the joyous news on Instagram, calling it their 'greatest blessing'. They had announced their pregnancy in July.

The new parents made the happy announcement on social media with an adorable post that read, "We are over the moon God has blessed us with a Baby girl...Blessed parents Patralekhaa and Rajkumaar(sic)."Sharing the exciting news in a joint post, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa penned the caption, "(red heart and folded hands emoji) The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary. (sic)"



Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa join Ranbir-Alia, Deepika-Ranveer, Varun Dhawan-Natasha, Kiara-Sidharth 'baby girl' club



As soon as the post was uploaded, congratulatory messages flooded the comment section. Actor Varun Dhawan said, "(red heart emoji) welcome to the club guys@(red heart emoji)" Actress Neha Dhupia shared, "Congratulations you guys (red heart emojis) welcome to the best hood … parenthood(red heart emoji)." Actor Ali Fazal also congratulated the new parents saying, "Oh my goddddd!!!! So so happy to hear this . Congratulations you two beautiful people. Mubaarak…(red heart emojis)."Comedian Bharti Siingh added, "Congratulations (Champagne glasses, vvil eye, raised hands emoji) beautiful journey (red heart emojis)".



With the arrival of their baby girl, new parents Rajukummar and Patralekhaa have become part of Bollywood's 'baby girl' club, joining the likes of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are blessed with daughter Raha Kapoor. Even Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have a daughter, Dua, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have a daughter, Lara, and most recently, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra became parents to a baby girl.





Meanwhile, The little bundle of joy has arrived on the couple's fourth wedding anniversary. Back in July, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa announced their first pregnancy through a lovely social media post.The couple shared a joint post on their official Instagram accounts that read, "Baby on the way - Patralekhaa & Rajkummar (sic)."



Coming to Rajkummar and Patralekhaa's love story, the 'Maalik' actor first saw Patralekhaa in an advertisement. He found her to be really cute and even wished to meet her someday.As fate would have it, the two met during the shoot for Hansal Mehta's 2014 drama "CityLights". During the filming of the movie, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa fell for one another.Finally, in October 2021, Rajkummar popped the big question, and the couple finally tied the knot in November 2021 in a beautiful ceremony in the presence of their family and close friends.



