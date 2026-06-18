Rajkumar Hirani shares big update about Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan's 3 Idiots sequel

Fans of 3 Idiots have a reason to be excited. Director Rajkumar Hirani has shared a new update about the sequel, revealing that the story will revisit the beloved characters years after the original film.

Rajkumar Hirani has shared a fresh update on the much-awaited sequel to 3 Idiots, revealing that the story will revisit Rancho, Farhan and Raju years after the original film.

Rajkumar Hirani shares an update on the 3 Idiots sequel

Recently, the director of the iconic movie 3 Idiots, Rajkumar Hirani he is working on the script of 3 Idiots 2. However, he said that the writing process is still underway and a lot of work remains before the screenplay is finalised. The director reveals that the sequel will not return to the college setting shown in the 2009 blockbuster. Instead, the story will explore the lives of Rancho, Farhan and Raju nearly 15 to 20 years later. As per the director Hirani, the three friends are now older, married and have children. The film will focus on the challenges they face in adulthood and how they deal with a midlife crisis.

The story will carry a strong message

The original 3 Idiots, which starred Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi, was a major hit due to its message about education, academic pressure, and pursuing one's vocation. The movie's iconic line, 'All Is Well,' is still recalled by viewers.

Hirani responded that there would be a significant message in the sequel. Similar to the first film, he implied that the next one will have a 'big message.' He hinted that the novel would examine the three friends' subsequent experiences navigating adulthood and personal obligations, but he did not disclose any major plot points.

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Aamir Khan calls the story ‘Wonderful’

Aamir Khan already acknowledged that a sequel is being developed. The actor disclosed that he had heard the tale and found it to be impressive. Aamir claims that the comedy and emotional appeal of the first movie are present in the sequel. The plot, he said, was unique and exciting. Along with R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi, Aamir Khan is anticipated to reprise his role as Rancho. The project is still in the writing stage, though, and the creators have not yet disclosed a production or release schedule.