Bluegod Entertainment Limited to Acquire Legends League Team: An Unconventional Yet Strategic Step toward Future Growth

Boney Kapoor gets emotional as he kisses 'darling daughter' Anshula Kapoor's hand during Gor Dhana ceremony

Bigg Boss 19: Malti Chahar EXPOSES Tanya Mittal's lies, netizens react as wildcard entrant warns her 'people have seen your mini-skirt videos'

Did Donald Trump warn US about Osama bin Laden one year before 9/11 attacks? His book reveals all...

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 update: Expected date, step-by-step guide to download scorecard

Rajinikanth offers prayers at Badrinath Dham, video goes viral - Watch

Bypolls in 8 Assembly seats across 7 states to be held on Nov 11: Check list, counting dates here

Sabarmati-Gurugram Vande Bharat special train launched: Check route, timings, stoppages, ticket prices and more

Karwa Chauth 2025: Style inspiration from Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and Shloka Mehta

Creating AI-Enhanced Test Systems: A Scaleble and Reliable Cloud Quality Solution by Jessy Christadoss

Jessy Christadoss: Creating AI-Enhanced Cloud Quality Solutions

ENTERTAINMENT

Rajkumar Hirani reacts to Donald Trump imposing 100% tariff on foreign films: 'There is no clarity on...'

The USA President Donald Trump has announced his intention to slap a 100% tariff on movies produced outside the United States, saying foreign incentives were "stealing" America’s film industry.

IANS

Updated : Oct 06, 2025, 05:50 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, who last directed Dunki has spoken up on the USA imposing 100% tariffs on films made outside of the US. The director attended the Merchants Chamber of Commerce & Industry special session on The Role of Film and Storytelling in Business and Industry at a private hotel in Kolkata.

Around 40-50% of the revenue for the Indian cinema comes from overseas, and the United States. When he was asked how much of this kind of a decision by a government where a lot of Indian films are released almost every week will impact the entire dynamics of production companies or distributors in India, he said, "See, right now there is no clarity on this statement, to be honest with you. It is pretty much up in the air. This is not new either. This came a month or two months back as well."

"And when you ask within this industry, nobody has any clarity. The producers, nobody really knows what this means. And we have not seen any implications as of now. So unless there is some clarity, it's very difficult to really comment on it", he added.

Earlier, President of the USA, Donald Trump announced his intention to slap a 100% tariff on movies produced outside the United States, saying foreign incentives were "stealing" America’s film industry. He framed it as a protectionist measure to revive domestic film jobs and guard against perceived unfair competition.

The proposal has stirred controversy as legal experts doubt whether a President has authority to impose tariffs on films, intellectual property and digital services, without Congress's backing. Industry insiders have warned that it could backfire by raising costs, undermining global collaborations, and provoking retaliation from other countries. The White House, for now, says no final decision has been taken, and the details remain vague.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
