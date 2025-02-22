The Great Indian Kapil Show will soon return on Netflix with its third season.

Kapil Sharma and his team of comedians Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur, and Sunil Grover reunited for the Netflix show The Great Indian Kapil Show last year. The show had two seasons, each comprising of 13 episodes, and featured multiple Bollywood celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Jr NTR, Karan Johar, and Farah Khan among others.

Rajiv Thakur appeared on the podcast with famous YouTuber Siddharth Kannan recently and shared his experiences of working in the show. He called Sunil Grover "the greatest artiste" as he shared, "There's no greater artiste than Sunil Grover in case of disguised actors. Kiku, Krushna, or even me can come out of a character while on the stage, but Sunil can never do that. He stays in his character all the time while he is performing."

Sunil portrays several characters including Dafli and Engineer Chumbak Mittal on The Great Indian Kapil Show. He has also mimicked Navjot Singh Sidhu, Salman Khan, Kapil Dev, Dharmendra, and The Great Khali on the show. Previously, Sunil famously played Gutthi on Comedy Nights with Kapil, which aired on Colors TV from 2013 to 2016, and Dr. Mashoor Gulati on The Kapil Sharma Show, which was telecast on Sony TV from 2017 to 2023.

The Great Indian Kapil Show will soon return to Netflix as its third season was announced at a grand event titled Next on Netflix held in Mumbai earlier this month. The streaming giant announced the list of its upcoming films and shows in its massive slate announcement for 2025.