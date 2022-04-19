Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 169: Director Nelson Dilipkumar to be replaced?

Thalaivar 169/YouTube screenshot

The rumour mills have been abuzz with the news that megastar Rajinikanth who had announced his next film with director Nelson Dilipkumar, has decided to change the director of his highly-anticipated upcoming movie tentatively titled Thalaivar169.

Nelson's third directorial 'Beast' starring Thalaphy Vijay has been doing well at the box office despite negative reviews and most have credited the film's success to Vijay's superstardom while calling out Nelson for the movie's wafer-thin plot.

Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, Thalaivar 169's official announcement was made by the production house on Twitter. Now, speculations are rife that Thalaiva Rajinikanth has decided to change the director of the film. Why, do you ask?

Well, apparently Rajinikanth watched a special screening of Nelson Dilipkumar directed Beast starring Thalapathy Vijay. The special screening was organised by Thalaivar 169 makers for the megastar and as per media reports, Rajinikanth wasn't impressed with the film. Consequently, as per media reports, he has decided to change the director of the film.

While these are media reports, there has been no official announcement or a reaction to the news reports of replacing Nelson by the actor or his team.

Meanwhile, as per an Etimes report, a source from the actor's side has confirmed Nelson Dilipkumar's involvement in 'Thalaivar 169'.

If one takes a careful look at Nelson's Twitter bio, that too lists Thalaivar 169 as his fourth film. "writer/director - #KolamaavuKokila,#Doctor,#BEAST,#Thalaivar169," read Nelson's Twitter bio.

Seems like all the reports about the director for Thalaivar 169 being replaced is nothing but rumours after all!