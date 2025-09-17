Add DNA as a Preferred Source
ENTERTAINMENT

Rajinikanth talks about dream collaboration with Kamal Haasan after 46 years, says ‘we need a...'

Earlier this month, Kamal Haasan had already sparked excitement by speaking about a reunion with Rajinikanth at an award show in Dubai

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 02:25 PM IST

Rajinikanth talks about dream collaboration with Kamal Haasan after 46 years, says ‘we need a...'
Amid speculations about teaming up with Kamal Haasan, superstar Rajinikanth has finally dropped a strong hint about their much-awaited collaboration. On September 17, while interacting with the media at Chennai airport, he revealed details about his upcoming film and addressed the possibility of reuniting with Haasan after decades.

Rajinikanth confirmed that his next project will be with Raaj Kamal Films International and Red Giant Movies. When asked about joining hands with Kamal Haasan, the actor said, "Director hasn't been decided yet. It's my wish to act with him. But, we need a proper script and character. The plan is there. We're yet to decide on the director."

Earlier this month, Kamal Haasan had already sparked excitement by speaking about their reunion at an award show in Dubai. In his trademark witty style, he recalled, "We were united long ago, but chose to remain apart because they [directors] kept splitting a biscuit and giving us only half each. We wanted a full biscuit, and we got it and relished it well. Now we are content with just half a biscuit again, so we have come together."

Though there were strong reports that Lokesh Kanagaraj would direct the project, Rajinikanth’s recent statement makes it clear that no director has been locked yet. The film will mark their first collaboration in 46 years, since their last outing together in Alavuddinum Atbhutha Vilakkum (1979).

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth was last seen in Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, which also featured Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Soubin Shahir, with Aamir Khan making a cameo appearance.

