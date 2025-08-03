Rajinikanth says he was mocked and humiliated when he was a coolie: 'I broke down crying...'

Rajinikanth spoke about his time working as a coolie. He shared an emotional memory and said, “I got yelled at many times when I was a coolie."

Superstar Rajinikanth turned the trailer launch of Coolie in Chennai into more than just a film event—it became a heartfelt trip down memory lane. While fans were thrilled by the powerful trailer, Rajinikanth shared a deeply personal story that moved many.

“I Broke Down Crying That Day”: Rajinikanth Remembers Being Mocked by a College Friend

Taking a moment to reflect on his early struggles, Rajinikanth spoke about his time working as a coolie. He shared an emotional memory, “I got yelled at many times when I was a coolie. One day, a man asked me to carry luggage into his tempo and gave me 2 rupees for it. His voice sounded familiar to me, and I soon realised he was my college mate whom I used to mock.”

He continued, “At that moment, he ridiculed me and said, ‘How arrogant you were in those days,’ mocking my job. That was the first time I broke down crying in my life.” The powerful moment reminded fans that even icons have had painful pasts.

At the same event, Rajinikanth gave full credit to director Lokesh Kanagaraj, calling him the real force behind the film. “The real hero of Coolie is none other than director Lokesh Kanagaraj. One of the most successful commercial directors has teamed up with me. Bringing together an amazing star cast, he has created a storm,” he said.

About the Film: Rajinikanth’s 171st Movie Packs Action and Star Power

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Sun Pictures, Coolie is Rajinikanth’s 171st film as a lead actor. The cast includes Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Nagarjuna, and several others. Actor Aamir Khan also makes a special appearance, and his look in the trailer has sparked a wave of excitement.

According to Letterboxd, Coolie follows the story of an ageing gold smuggler who uses stolen technology hidden in vintage golden watches to revive his old mafia crew. But things take a wild turn as his plan grows into something much bigger—a new universe built on crime, greed, and shattered time.

Release Date and Big Box Office Clash

Coolie will hit cinemas on August 14, setting up a box office clash with Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. With a strong cast, powerful direction, and an emotional core, Coolie is already one of the most awaited films of the year.