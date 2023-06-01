'He still looks young': Rajinikanth's latest photos stun netizens as actor celebrates Jailer wrap-up with Tamannaah

Rajinikanth posing at Jailer wrap-up celebrations

Superstar Rajinikanth has completed the shoot of his upcoming movie Jailer, and he celebrated the wrap-up of the film with the cast and crew members. The production house, Sun Pictures, released the photos from the small wrap-up celebrations where Rajinikanth is looking dashing posing with Tamannaah and director Nelson Dilipkumar.

As per the information, the cast and crew completed the shoot of the grand song sequence. Sun Pictures shared the photos from the set of Jailer and captioned the photos, "It's a wrap for #Jailer! Theatre la sandhippom. #JailerFromAug10."

Here are the photos

As soon as the photos were out, netizens were stunned looking at their Thalaiva. Many fans noticed that Rajinikanth carries a timeless charm. An internet user wrote, "Ppppaaa...what a Energy, Confidence in the whole team face. #Jailer will do History...Konjam wait pannunga kanna...Biggest Blockbuster on cards." Another internet user wrote, "He still looks young." A netizen wrote, "Superb wating sir." One of the netizens wrote, "The set looks like a Another Chellama nd Jolly oh Gimhana Kind of Climax Fun Song Loading." A few fans even hailed Tamannaah's look and called her beautiful addition to the film.

The release date of Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer has finally been announced by the makers on Thursday, May 4. The action-comedy film, written and directed by Nelson, will be released in cinemas worldwide on Thursday, August 10, ahead of the extended Independence Day 2023 weekend.

The Independence Day 2023 extended weekend has massive films lined up for release across India. Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna's gangster drama Animal and Sunny Deol and Ameesh Patel-starrer Gadar 2 are set for an epic box office clash on August 11. Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War is also scheduled to hit cinemas on August 15 in eleven languages. Apart from Jailer, Rajinikanth will also be seen in Soundarya Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam.