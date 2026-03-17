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Rajinikanth rejects claims he avoided politics due to...: 'My decision was not because of...'

Rajinikanth rejected claims that he avoided politics due to DMK threats, calling the remarks false and personal. His response drew support from fans and criticism of Aadhav Arjuna from political leaders.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Mar 17, 2026, 02:50 PM IST

Rajinikanth rejects claims he avoided politics due to...: 'My decision was not because of...'
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Tamil cinema superstar Rajinikanth has reacted strongly after remarks suggested he avoided politics due to threats from the ruling DMK party. The iconic actor condemned the statements and thanked those who supported him during the controversy.

The controversial claim:

The controversy started when Aadhav Arjuna, who served as general secretary of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), accused Rajinikanth of staying away from politics because the DMK allegedly threatened him. Arjuna compared Rajinikanth with actor Vijay to show that Vijay possessed the bravery to deal with political pressure, while Rajinikanth preferred to remain inactive. The remarks spread rapidly through the internet, which resulted in fans and political leaders showing their disapproval of the statements.

Rajinikanth’s firm response:

Rajinikanth rejected all claims that fear or intimidation stopped him from entering politics. He called Arjuna's comments false and incorrectly interpreted his character. He publicly thanked his supporters, politicians and journalists who defended his reputation. Rajinathan explained that his choice to stay away from politics stemmed from personal reasons, which had no connection to any threats.

Also read: Vicky Kaushal faces massive backlash for making ‘wife jokes’ about Katrina Kaif, fans says 'so disgusting'

Political backlash:

BJP leaders from Tamil Nadu, together with other party leaders condemned Arjuna's statement as unsuitable. They claimed that using Rajinikanth's name for political advantage was unjust and they requested an apology from him. The dispute showed how Tamil Nadu residents react when celebrity figures enter political matters because film stars there create intense political speculation.

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