Rajinikanth recalls the moment when ego was 'crushed' by people: 'Not even single person looked at me'

Rajinikanth revealed that a visit to the Art of Living Foundation left him humbled when no one recognised or approached him despite his superstardom.

Superstar Rajinikanth recently shared a surprising personal experience where he felt his celebrity status meant nothing, saying it even “crushed” his ego.

The actor attended a special event on Tuesday marking 45 years of the Art of Living Foundation and the 70th birthday celebration of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. During the event, he recalled a visit to the Art of Living International Centre in Bengaluru that left a lasting impression on him.

Rajinikanth said he had initially assumed that people would recognise him and gather around for photos or autographs during the visit. However, the experience turned out completely different.

He shared, “Gurudev asked me to go with him. I told him it would mean a lot of disturbance for him. But he said, ‘no problem, no disturbance, just come’... I thought naturally people would be there, recognise me, shout my name, ask for a photo, and stuff. I also saw many people from Tamil Nadu.”

He further added, “Thousands of people were there. To be frank, not even a single person looked at me… Forget about photos and autographs; not even a single person looked at or spoke to me. I was waving, but no one looked at or spoke to me…. I have met many politicians and industrialists, but this incident crushed my ego.”

He also mentioned that Sri Sri Ravi Shankar assured him there would be no special attention or disturbance. Reacting humorously, Rajinikanth said, “Idhar disturb ho gaya,” pointing to his head, while reflecting that the moment taught him a lesson about humility and spirituality.

On the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in Coolie and will next appear in Jailer 2 as well as a project co-starring Kamal Haasan. The film also features a large ensemble cast and is scheduled for release on June 12.