Rajinikanth recalls 'tough' time with Mani Ratnam during Thalapathi, thanks Kamal Haasan for helping him

Rajinikanth- Kamal Haasan

A die-hard Rajinikanth fan might find it hard to believe that even their idol has feared rejection once. On Tuesday, the cast and makers of Ponniyin Selvan unveiled their music and trailer to the world. Apart from the primary star cast including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, and director Mani Ratnam, veteran superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan graced the mega event as chief guests.

At the event, Rajini and Kamal took centerstage and they both admired Mani's dedication and passion for filmmaking. Later Rajinikanth even recalled his struggle while shooting for Ratnam's Thalapathi (1991), and how Kamal came to his rescue. "I remember returning from Bombay to join the shoot. I asked for a makeup man and they said just wear foundation. The costume was loose pants and a loose shirt. I was surprised and I asked what this is?” Rajinikanth stated.

The Sivaji star further added that even his co-star Shobana joked about him being replaced with Kamal Haasan. "She was a bully of sorts. She joked about how I’m going to be removed from the film and was going to be eventually replaced by Kamal. It was tough to act in the film." Rajinikanth continued sharing his struggle to perform scenes. "As an actor, I had a set of stock expressions. For love, I had some... and similarly some for basic emotions. Mani didn't accept any of them. I remember him telling me to feel. And I asked what I should feel. I then called Kamal and said it's really tough to act with this guy (Mani Ratnam). Then Kamal said, 'I knew this would happen'. He suggested that I ask Mani to act and just copy him. That call really worked. Thanks, Kamal." Rajini acknowledged.

Mani Ratnam's next Ponniyin Selvan Part I, also knowns as PS-1 will have a pan-India release on 30 September. The film will release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.