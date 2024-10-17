Rajinikanth's home in the posh locality Poes Garden has not been flooded amid the ongoing Chennai rains.

Chennai has come to a standstill after heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu for the past few days. Amid these rains, a video went viral on social media showing Rajinikanth's home in the posh residential locality Poes Garden flooded. The video was shared by a Tamil news channel and hence, the news circulated across the media that the superstar's house has been flooded.

However, now Rajinikanth's spokesperson has shut down these false reports and clarified that no flooding has taken place inside Rajinikanth's home. While the area around the Sivaji star's residence has seen disruption, nothing really major has happened. The Tamil superstar's PRO Riaz Ahmed took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and wrote, "Reports circulating about flooding at #Superstar @rajinikanth's residence are false. Everyone is safe and sound." Rajinikanth himself hasn't spoken about the matter yet.



Reports circulating about flooding at #Superstar @rajinikanth's residence are false. Everyone is safe and sound. — RIAZ K AHMED (@RIAZtheboss) October 16, 2024

Viral video with false claims

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth's recent release Vettaiyan hit the theatres on October 10. Also featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, and Rana Daggubati, the TJ Gnanavel-directed action drama revolves around the Indian education system and the extrajudicial killings. The film has crossed Rs 200-crore mark worldwide, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, but is struggling at the box office right now.

Vettaiyan has Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan reuniting after 33 years. The three of them have acted together in three movies - Geraftaar, Andha Kanoon, and Hum. The TJ Gnanavel directorial is Rajinikanth's next release after the blockbuster Jailer, which earned over Rs 600 crore gross worldwide in 2023. The Tamil superstar's next release after Vettaiyan will be Coolie in 2025.

