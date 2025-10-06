Rajinikanth offers prayers at Badrinath Dham, video goes viral - Watch

Upon his arrival, the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee warmly welcomed Rajinikanth and presented him with prasad and a tulsi garland.

Superstar Rajinikanth visited Badrinath Dham on Monday and offered prayers to Lord Badri Vishal. The Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee shared the visuals and videos of the Enthiran actor visiting the holy site. Upon his arrival, the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee warmly welcomed Rajinikanth and presented him with prasad and a tulsi garland.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand | Superstar Rajinikanth visited Badrinath Dham today and offered prayers to Lord Badri Vishal.



Meanwhile, on the work front, megastar Rajinikanth was last seen in the action thriller Coolie. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film was set against the gritty backdrop of the Visakhapatnam docks and followed Deva, a former coolie turned rebel who uncovers a deadly smuggling syndicate while investigating his best friend's suspicious death.

The discovery of a secret electric chair, buried truths, and a hidden mole pulls him into a dangerous game of betrayal and unfinished business. As the fight for justice collides with the ghosts of his past, Deva's journey becomes a relentless battle of justice, loyalty, survival, and rebellion.

Coolie also starred Nagarjuna, Shoubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Rachita Ram, and Upendra with Aamir Khan in a cameo role. The action thriller underperformed at the box office and collected Rs 285 crore net in India and grossed Rs 515 crore worldwide, when it was expected that it would become the first Tamil movie to earn over Rs 1000 crore globally.

