Rajinikanth makes big statement, ADMITS he misses being bus conductor, could 'never identify' himself as star: 'I identify more as a...'

Despite being the Thalaivar, Rajinikanth can't identify himself as a superstar, and he misses his humble beginnings as a bus conductor.

Superstar Rajinikanth is not only loved, followed, and admired, but worshipped by millions of his fans. Despite being hailed as Thalaivar, Rajinikanth doesn't feel like a star, the biggest personality in a room. Ahead of his big release, Jailer 2, Rajinikanth dropped an honest confession that will make you fall in love with him further.

Nelson asked a burning question to Rajinikanth

Before the film release, the makers skipped a mega event audio launch and taped a ‘super show’ streamed on Sun NXT. In the episode, Rajinikanth and Nelson had a candid chat with the crew of Jailer 2 about the film and more. Nelson asked Rajinikanth about the secret of his humility. The Sivaji actor revealed that he has never outrun his past and always remembers his roots. Rajini admitted he missed being a bus conductor.

Rajinikanth missed being a bus conductor

The Jailer director asked Rajinikanth whether humility is inherited or maintained for the world. The actor responded, “See, even though I am a big star. Of course, I really like acting. But more than that, I liked being a conductor. I held the job of a conductor for five years, and I miss it to date…I miss it; I could never identify myself as a star.”

I identify more as a bus conductor: Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth went on to admit that he even goes to Bengaluru often as he misses his good old days. He said, "All this stardom is fine. But to be frank, I identify more as a conductor. It’s also why I often go to Bengaluru; conductors tend to deal with all sorts of people. I identify myself as a bus conductor. So, how would a bus conductor like me behave in front of a big personality like you?" Nelson smiled after hearing Rajini, and the crew cheered. Jailer 2 will be released in cinemas on October 15, 2026, in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.