Rajinikanth’s major health update, hospital says superstar had swelling in…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

‘Defeated, ineffective’: US President Joe Biden’s big update after Iran fires 200 missiles at Israel

Bumper gains for investors as 2 Anil Ambani stocks witness 60% surge in September

Meet IAS officer, BITS graduate who left high-paying job at Google, got highest marks in UPSC exam, he is...

Happy Mahalaya 2024: Here are WhatsApp wishes, status, Facebook quotes and messages to share with your friends, family

Meet man who quit his job at ISRO, then began taxi company, its turnover is Rs...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
‘Defeated, ineffective’: US President Joe Biden’s big update after Iran fires 200 missiles at Israel

‘Defeated, ineffective’: US President Joe Biden’s big update after Iran fires 200 missiles at Israel

Bumper gains for investors as 2 Anil Ambani stocks witness 60% surge in September

Bumper gains for investors as 2 Anil Ambani stocks witness 60% surge in September

Meet IAS officer, BITS graduate who left high-paying job at Google, got highest marks in UPSC exam, he is...

Meet IAS officer, BITS graduate who left high-paying job at Google, got highest marks in UPSC exam, he is...

NASA shares stunning images of Ring Nebula

NASA shares stunning images of Ring Nebula

10 best dark comedy films to watch on OTT

10 best dark comedy films to watch on OTT

Top 10 highest-rated Indian films on IMDb

Top 10 highest-rated Indian films on IMDb

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
7 delicious Navratri dishes without onion and garlic

7 delicious Navratri dishes without onion and garlic

Most expensive Rolls-Royce cars in the world

Most expensive Rolls-Royce cars in the world

Alia Bhatt is a shining jewel at Jigra promotion

Alia Bhatt is a shining jewel at Jigra promotion

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Rajinikanth’s major health update, hospital says superstar had swelling in…

Rajinikanth’s major health update, hospital says superstar had swelling in…

Meet actress who was discovered at 12, worked in over 300 films, made hit pair with Jeetendra, Amitabh Bachchan

Meet actress who was discovered at 12, worked in over 300 films, made hit pair with Jeetendra, Amitabh Bachchan

Govinda shoots self in leg, David Dhawan, Shatrughan Sinha visit hospital

Govinda shoots self in leg, David Dhawan, Shatrughan Sinha visit hospital

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Rajinikanth’s major health update, hospital says superstar had swelling in…

The hospital shares a major update on Rajinikanth's health and reveals what the superstar has been treated for.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Oct 02, 2024, 06:31 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Rajinikanth’s major health update, hospital says superstar had swelling in…
Rajinikanth's health update
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actor Rajinikanth, 73, was admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai late on Monday night. He was taken to the hospital after he experienced severe stomach pain, according to officials. The Apollo Hospitals has now released a medical bulletin about his health. In a statement, the hospital said that the actor had a swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart (Aorta), which was treated by a non-surgical, transcatheter method.

"Mr. Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, on 30th September 2024. He had a swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart (Aorta), which was treated by a nonsurgical, transcatheter method, " read the bulletin released from Apollo Hospitals. Chennai.

"Senior Interventional Cardiologist Dr Sai Satish placed a stent in the Aorta completely sealing off the swelling (Endovascular repair)," as per the bulletin. "We would like to let his well-wishers and fans know that the procedure went, as planned. Mr. Rajinikanth is stable and is doing well. He should be home in two days. Dr. R.K. VENKATASALAM, FRCP (Glasg) Director Medical Services, Apollo Hospitals, Chennai," the statement from Apollo read.

Hospital sources have earlier confirmed that Rajinikanth's condition is stable. In a heartfelt message, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi expressed his support for actor Rajinikanth, who was recently hospitalised.
"I stand with the millions of devoted fans of Thiru Rajinikanth around the globe, in praying for his swift and smooth recovery," wrote Governor Ravi on his official X handle.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth is set to star in the highly anticipated film Coolie. Although specific details about the movie are still under wraps, a recently released teaser has already piqued fans interest. It showcases Rajinikanth in an action-packed role, where he confronts adversaries wielding a belt made of gold watches. The monochrome teaser, highlighted with gold accents, had left audience eager for more 

Coolie marks the debut collaboration between the iconic actor and director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film, backed by Sun Pictures, is rumoured to feature. Sivakarthikeyan in a significant role, with music composed by the talented Anirudh Ravichander. While the release date for Coolie has yet to be announced, anticipation continues to grow. In addition to Coolie, Rajinikanth will appear in Vettaiyan, sharing the screen with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. The shooting for Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel, has been completed, and it is slated for a worldwide release in October this year.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

How to identify hidden signs of your child's depression and how to go about it

How to identify hidden signs of your child's depression and how to go about it

Meet MBA graduate, who has joined Ratan Tata's Rs 140000 crore company in key role as...

Meet MBA graduate, who has joined Ratan Tata's Rs 140000 crore company in key role as...

DNA Explainer: What action has BCCI taken on overseas players who pull out after being picked at IPL auction?

DNA Explainer: What action has BCCI taken on overseas players who pull out after being picked at IPL auction?

What is Green War Room, created to curb Delhi air pollution?

What is Green War Room, created to curb Delhi air pollution?

Meet Indian man with ZERO salary, who never sells his shares, still lives lavish life

Meet Indian man with ZERO salary, who never sells his shares, still lives lavish life

MORE

MOST VIEWED

7 delicious Navratri dishes without onion and garlic

7 delicious Navratri dishes without onion and garlic

Most expensive Rolls-Royce cars in the world

Most expensive Rolls-Royce cars in the world

Alia Bhatt is a shining jewel at Jigra promotion

Alia Bhatt is a shining jewel at Jigra promotion

From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi

From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement