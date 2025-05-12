On the work front, Rajinikanth will be seen next in the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed action thriller Coolie, which will clash at the box office with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani-starrer War 2 on August 14.

Rajinikanth has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Armed Forces for successfully carrying out Operation Sindoor, a series of targeted military strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. The Tamil superstar was spotted at the Chennai airport on Sunday when he was asked by the paparazzi about India's retaliataion to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 innocent people.

The Jailer actor said in Tamil, "My heartfelt congratulations to Indian armed forces for targeting terrorist bases in Pakistan. My congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, our triforce officials and soldiers for handling this war skilfully, strongly and vigorously."

Previously, hours after Operation Sindoor was carried out on May 7, Rajinikanth took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and expressed his support towards the nation as he wrote, "The fighter's fight begins...No stopping until the mission is accomplished! The entire NATION is with you. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia #OperationSindoor JAI HIND."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth will be seen next in Coolie. The much-awaited action thriller is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has previously helmed critically and commercially acclaimed films including Leo, Master, Vikram, Kaithi, and Maanagaram. The film also stars Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and Shruti Haasan with Aamir Khan in a cameo.

Coolie is slated to release in cinemas on August 14 in the Independence Day weekend and will clash at the box office with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani's War 2. The sixth film in YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3 and the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War, the Hindi action thriller is directed by Brahmastra-fame Ayan Mukerji.

