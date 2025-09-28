Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan express condolences over loss of lives at Vijay's Karur rally stampede: 'It shakes heart, causes...'

The massive crowd at Vijay's rally at Karur turned chaotic, triggering panic and a stampede that left around 30 people dead and over dozens injured. Here's how Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan reacted to the shocking tragedy.

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have conveyed their heartfelt condolences following a stampede at TVK chief and star Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur, that left around 30 people dead and several others injured. According to officials, 31 people were killed while 58 others were injured in the stampede.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account, Rajinikanth wrote in Tamil, "The news of the loss of innocent lives in the incident that occurred in Karur shakes the heart and causes immense grief. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Comfort to those who were injured."

In a post on X, Kamal Haasan wrote in Tamil, "My heart trembles. The news coming from Karur brings shock and sorrow. I am at a loss for words to express my deepest condolences to the innocent people who lost their lives trapped in the crowd congestion." He also urged the "Tamil Nadu government to ensure that those rescued from the congestion receive proper treatment and that those affected receive appropriate relief."

Condoling the deaths, PM Narendra Modi also wrote on X, "The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured."

The massive crowd at Vijay’s rally turned chaotic, triggering panic and a stampede. Several attendees fainted and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Sources said that overcrowding at the venue led to the tragedy. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin has convened a meeting of top state officials to review the situation.

READ | The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi reveals Salman Khan stopped him from making comeback in Radhe: 'I was heartbroken'