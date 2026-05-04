Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Dhanush extend heartfelt wishes to Vijay's TVK for resounding victory in Tamil Nadu elections 2026

Following TVK's massive win in the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections, Tamil superstars Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Dhanush conveyed their best wishes to Vijay.

Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has emerged as the single largest party in the 2026 Tamil Nadu state elections as it has won 107 seats in the 234-member assembly in its extraordinary political debut. The Jana Nayagan actor is likely to seek support from smaller parties to reach the halfway mark of 118 seats. The counting of votes is still underway, and the final results are yet to be officially announced by the Election Commission of India. Following TVK's massive win, Tamil superstars Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Dhanush conveyed their best wishes to Vijay.

Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Dhanush congratulate Vijay

In a post on X, Rajinikanth wrote, "My congratulations to Thiru Vijay, President of the victorious Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and to the members of his party, on their resounding victory in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections." Kamal Haasan wrote on his X account, "My congratulations to the leader of the victorious Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, Thiru. Vijay, and the members of his party, who have earned the people's trust and achieved a great victory in their very first election. My best wishes for their public service to flourish." "My heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Vijay sir and the Tamil Nadu Victory Kazhagam, who, having come to the field and contested in their very first election, have earned the immense support and love of the people of Tamil Nadu and are set to form the government", said Dhanush on X.









How Vijay's victory shakes up Tamil Nadu politics

The 2026 Tamil Nadu polls results have also shattered long-held notions about actors struggling to succeed in politics, as Vijay now joins the league of iconic actor-turned-leaders like NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa. His performance reinforces that his cinematic popularity has translated into a deep emotional connection with the masses, reflected clearly in the public mandate. TVK's victory could also mark a historic shift, with Tamil Nadu having witnessed for decades alternate governments led by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

READ | Chiranjeevi, Nani, Mahesh Babu, Suriya congratulate Vijay for TVK's historic victory in Tamil Nadu elections 2026