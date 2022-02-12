Rajinikanth joins forces with Vijay's 'Beast' director Nelson Dilipkumar for 'Thalaivar 169'

All the fans of Rajinikanth can't control their happiness as the superstar has revealed his next project. A 57-second teaser has gone viral on YouTube as it officially announced the actor's next untitled film, 'Thalaivar 169.' This time Rajinikanth's film would be helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, who's ready to unleash 'Beast' with Vijay. Along with these two, ace music composer, Anirudh has joined the project, and his addition makes them a promising trio.

The teaser video starts with Anirudh standing with Nelson, and then we see Rajinikanth's pulling his sunglasses out. Slowly the frame goes wide, and we see Thailava sitting on a sofa chair in his swag. He turns towards the frame and the light flashes on him. Rajinikanth's confirms his arrival with his signature smile. The 'Petta' star's upcoming film is expected to go on floors this December.

Check out the announcement video

Rajinikanth was last seen in 2020's hit 'Annaatthe' with Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara. Whereas, Nelson's 'Beast' will release on the big screen in April. Earlier this year, Rajinikanth stepped out of his house to greet his fans on Pongal. In a 25 second video, the icon, dressed in a simple white kurta-pyjama, accepts the maddening love by his fans, and among the huge crowd of admirers, we get to see a few cameramen too. The 'Annaatthe' actor made sure to greet his followers multiple times with his signature 'namaskar' and this is more than enough for every die-hard Rajinikanth fan to rejoice in the festival.

Rajinikanth has a massive global fan following and his craze is unprecedented. Last year on his 71st birthday, Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh took to Instagram account and surprised everyone with his birthday post for Thalaiva. Harbhajan Singh posted a photograph, in which he can be seen flaunting a (probably temporary) tattoo of Rajinikanth made on the left side of his chest.