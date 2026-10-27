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Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 scripts history, becomes highest-grossing Tamil film, is first Kollywood movie to earn Rs 700 crore

Jailer 2 has become the highest-grossing Tamil film ever, earning Rs 733.35 crore worldwide and Rs 408 crore net in India. The Rajinikanth-starrer action entertainer has surpassed 2.0's lifetime collection of Rs 691 crore, becoming the first Kollywood movie to cross the Rs 700 crore mark.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 27, 2026, 02:58 PM IST

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 scripts history, becomes highest-grossing Tamil film, is first Kollywood movie to earn Rs 700 crore
Jailer 2 becomes highest-grossing Tamil film
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Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 has crossed the Rs 700 crore mark at the worldwide box office and has also become the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the action entertainer achieved the milestone in its second weekend on Sunday, October 25, 11 days after its theatrical release on October 15. Jailer 2 also surpassed the lifetime worldwide earnings of the superstar's 2018 science-fiction film 2.0. The sequel's performance across domestic and international markets has further cemented Rajinikanth's standing as one of Indian cinema's biggest box office draws, even at the age of 75 years.

Jailer 2 box office collection worldwide

As per trade tracker Sacnilk, Rajinikanth and Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer 2 collected Rs 733.35 crore worldwide by the end  Monday, October 26. The film crossed the Rs 400 crore mark in India on its 12th day as its domestic collections stood at Rs 408.15 crore with its domestic gross at Rs 477.85 crore, while overseas markets contributed Rs 255.50 crore. 

Jailer 2 surpasses 2.0

Before Jailer 2, the worldwide box office record for a Tamil film belonged to 2.0, the 2018 science-fiction action film starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. Directed by Shankar, the Enthiran sequel amassed Rs 691 crore worldwide during its theatrical run. Jailer 2 has now overtaken that total to become the highest-grossing Tamil film ever.

More about Jailer 2

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, Jailer 2 sees Rajinikanth reprise his role as retired jailer Muthuvel Pandian, popularly known as Tiger. The sequel reunites the superstar with director Nelson Dilipkumar and composer Anirudh Ravichander following their collaboration on the 2023 original. The film features Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Hrithik Roshan, among others.

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