Rajinikanth hospitalised in Chennai, details inside

Rajinikanth has been admitted to Chennai's Apollo Hospital.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 01, 2024, 06:58 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Rajinikanth hospitalised in Chennai, details inside
Rajinikanth
Megastar Rajinikanth, who is 73 years old, was admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai on Monday night after experiencing severe stomach pain.

He was taken to the hospital after experiencing severe stomach pain, according to Chennai Police. Hospital sources have confirmed that Rajinikanth's condition is stable.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is back in action on the work front, and his new film Vettaiyan has excited his fans with its first look. The teaser was unveiled at a grand event at Jawaharlal Indoor Stadium in Chennai, attended by the cast, crew, and many fans.

The 1.38-minute video introduces us to the character of Vettaiyan, played by Rajinikanth, who is an encounter specialist. His motives are questioned by his department and his senior, portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan.

As the teaser unfolds, we see Rajinikanth on a thrilling killing spree, pursued by villains played by Rana Daggubati and Fahadh Faasil. The teaser also highlights the women in Vettaiyan's life, featuring actors like Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, Ritika Singh, Rohini, and Abhirami. The teaser concludes with a hint of an ideological clash between Amitabh and Rajinikanth, raising the stakes for the film.

Vettaiyan will see Rajinikanth reuniting with Amitabh Bachchan after more than 30 years, as the two superstars were last seen together in the 1991 action drama Hum. Apart from Big B and Thalaivar, the TJ Gnanavel directorial also features Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Kishore, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, GM Sundar, and Rohini among others. Vettaiyan will be released in cinemas on October 10, 2024 worldwide.

(With inputs from ANI)

