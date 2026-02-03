FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Rajinikanth honours Chennai sanitation worker, gifts gold chain for...'It’s inspiring to see...'

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth honoured Chennai sanitation worker Padma by gifting her a gold chain for returning lost gold. The story highlights honesty, humility and respect for everyday heroes, showing how small ethical acts can inspire society.

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 03, 2026, 05:17 PM IST

Rajinikanth honours Chennai sanitation worker, gifts gold chain for...'It’s inspiring to see...'
Tamil cinema legend Rajinikanth recently won hearts with a thoughtful and kind gesture. He honoured a Chennai sanitation worker named Padma by gifting her a gold chain after she returned a large amount of lost gold to its rightful owner. The moment has been widely appreciated for showing how people should value these three qualities of honesty and humility and their respect towards common people who perform heroic acts.

An honest act on a regular workday:

Padma works as a sanitation worker in the busy T Nagar area of Chennai. While performing her street cleaning work, she discovered a pouch that had fallen on the roadway. She opened the pouch and discovered it contained gold jewellery that weighed approximately 45 sovereigns. Most people would have found this situation to be an opportunity for wrongdoing. Padma decided to proceed with her decision to act correctly. She immediately notified her supervisors about the situation, and she subsequently delivered the gold items to the Pondy Bazaar police station. The police conducted their checks and inquiries, which enabled them to identify the owner and return the jewellery safely. Her honest action soon became known, and many people praised her integrity and values.

Recognition from leaders and a superstar:

People recognised Padma's honesty as a visible trait. The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M.K. Stalin, presented Padma with a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh to acknowledge her moral bravery and dedication to her responsibilities. Rajinikanth extended a personal invitation to Padma and her family to visit his home in Poes Garden, Chennai, which he located in the city. He presented her with a gold chain and a shawl during their meeting to show his respect for her. The images from their meeting spread rapidly online because fans wanted to show appreciation for Rajinathan's acknowledgement of a regular person's virtuousness.

Also read: The 50: Lion’s real identity revealed, he is..., fans express their shock and surprise

A story that inspires:

Padma explained that she did not anticipate receiving such recognition or awards. The gold return was the right choice for her because she viewed it as her proper duty. Rajinikanth's gesture brought emotional significance to the moment, which made the story more extraordinary. The incident demonstrates that honesty continues to hold value, which requires acknowledgement. The demonstration shows that minor ethical actions have the potential to generate substantial motivation. Rajinikanth honoured Padma because he wanted to show the value of treating common employees with dignity while honouring the principles that enhance society.

