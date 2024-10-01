Rajinikanth health update: Superstar underwent periodic check-up, will be discharged on...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Indian man with zero salary, who never sells his shares, still lives lavish life, his net worth is...

Xishmiya Brown and Qaseem Haider Qaseem: A Mesmerizing Collaboration in ‘Tajjub Hai'

7th Pay Commission: Ahead of festival season, THIS state hikes DA by 4%

Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin makes huge announcement, says band will retire after...

Ritu Agarwal and Laxmi Agarwal Inspire at Energy Queens Retreat 2024

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Indian man with zero salary, who never sells his shares, still lives lavish life, his net worth is...

Meet Indian man with zero salary, who never sells his shares, still lives lavish life, his net worth is...

Xishmiya Brown and Qaseem Haider Qaseem: A Mesmerizing Collaboration in ‘Tajjub Hai'

Xishmiya Brown and Qaseem Haider Qaseem: A Mesmerizing Collaboration in ‘Tajjub Hai'

Ritu Agarwal and Laxmi Agarwal Inspire at Energy Queens Retreat 2024

Ritu Agarwal and Laxmi Agarwal Inspire at Energy Queens Retreat 2024

Malta fruit health benefits: 10 reasons to eat sweet orange daily

Malta fruit health benefits: 10 reasons to eat sweet orange daily

China plans to beat NASA in Moon with suit built for 121°C

China plans to beat NASA in Moon with suit built for 121°C

Diabetes remedies: If your blood sugar level is above 300, take this powder immediately

Diabetes remedies: If your blood sugar level is above 300, take this powder immediately

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi

From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin makes huge announcement, says band will retire after...

Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin makes huge announcement, says band will retire after...

Rajinikanth health update: Superstar underwent periodic check-up, will be discharged on...

Rajinikanth health update: Superstar underwent periodic check-up, will be discharged on...

The Greatest of All Time OTT release: When, where to watch Thalapathy Vijay-starrer action thriller

The Greatest of All Time OTT release: When, where to watch Thalapathy Vijay-starrer action thriller

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Rajinikanth health update: Superstar underwent periodic check-up, will be discharged on...

The Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian has shared Rajinikanth's health update.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 01, 2024, 04:19 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Rajinikanth health update: Superstar underwent periodic check-up, will be discharged on...
Rajinikanth health update
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The health condition of Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth is stable and the actor got admitted to a corporate hospital here for a "periodic check-up," Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Tuesday. The actor would return home after the check-up, the minister said. Rajini got admitted to the hospital late Monday night.

"Actor Rajini went to the hospital for a periodic check up. He was to have gone to the facility on an empty stomach today but had gone there last night for the test," Subramanian told reporters. The minister said that he had been in touch with the hospital authorities since the superstar's admission and also enquired with the doctors there this morning.

"We enquired with the in-charge at the hospital. They said since Rajini was a big celebrity he was asked to get admitted in the night for the periodic check-up," Subramanian said, and added that the top actor was doing good and he would return home soon.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi said in a post on the social media platform X: "I stand with the millions of devoted fans of Thiru Rajnikanth around the globe, in praying for his swift and smooth recovery." Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin wished the superstar a speedy recovery, and scores of the top actor's fans sent their prayers on social media and wishes, too, for his quick recovery.

"His condition is stable following his admission for digestive discomfort. He will undergo an elective procedure in the cath lab to attend to the problem near his abdomen, and will be later shifted to a room," a source at the hospital said. The 73-year-old popular actor is likely to be discharged on Tuesday evening, the source added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

iPhone 15 Pro Max gets massive discount, Amazon offers this Apple device under Rs…

iPhone 15 Pro Max gets massive discount, Amazon offers this Apple device under Rs…

'Jhuka nahi hoon': Manoj Muntashir says he cried after Adipurush debacle

'Jhuka nahi hoon': Manoj Muntashir says he cried after Adipurush debacle

How to identify hidden signs of your child's depression and how to go about it

How to identify hidden signs of your child's depression and how to go about it

When Salim Khan threatened Rishi Kapoor to 'destroy' his career: ‘We created Amitabh, who destroyed Rajesh Khanna, now…’

When Salim Khan threatened Rishi Kapoor to 'destroy' his career: ‘We created Amitabh, who destroyed Rajesh Khanna, now…’

Rajinikanth health update: Superstar underwent periodic check-up, will be discharged on...

Rajinikanth health update: Superstar underwent periodic check-up, will be discharged on...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi

From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement