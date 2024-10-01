Rajinikanth health update: Superstar underwent periodic check-up, will be discharged on...

The Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian has shared Rajinikanth's health update.

The health condition of Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth is stable and the actor got admitted to a corporate hospital here for a "periodic check-up," Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Tuesday. The actor would return home after the check-up, the minister said. Rajini got admitted to the hospital late Monday night.

"Actor Rajini went to the hospital for a periodic check up. He was to have gone to the facility on an empty stomach today but had gone there last night for the test," Subramanian told reporters. The minister said that he had been in touch with the hospital authorities since the superstar's admission and also enquired with the doctors there this morning.

"We enquired with the in-charge at the hospital. They said since Rajini was a big celebrity he was asked to get admitted in the night for the periodic check-up," Subramanian said, and added that the top actor was doing good and he would return home soon.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi said in a post on the social media platform X: "I stand with the millions of devoted fans of Thiru Rajnikanth around the globe, in praying for his swift and smooth recovery." Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin wished the superstar a speedy recovery, and scores of the top actor's fans sent their prayers on social media and wishes, too, for his quick recovery.

"His condition is stable following his admission for digestive discomfort. He will undergo an elective procedure in the cath lab to attend to the problem near his abdomen, and will be later shifted to a room," a source at the hospital said. The 73-year-old popular actor is likely to be discharged on Tuesday evening, the source added.

