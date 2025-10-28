Rajinikanth, Dhanush receive bomb threats; Tamil Nadu Police launches probe

The Taj Story: Ayodhya BJP leader seeks ban on Paresh Rawal film, claims it is based on..., says 'this is violation of...'
Several prominent individuals including Trisha, Nayanthara, and Thalapathy Vijay have received similar threat emails in recent weeks.
The Tamil Nadu police on Tuesday said emails claiming that bombs have been planted at the residences of actors Rajinikanth and Dhanush here were received by the state Director General of Police.
According to Teynampet police, under whose jurisdiction the actors' homes fall, the first bomb-threat mail to Rajnikanth's house was received at about 8.30 am on October 27. "When we reached out, we were told that they do not require the assistance of a bomb squad," said an official.
A second threat mail was received at 6.30 pm on the same day and Rajnikanth's team again declined a security inspection. Actor Dhanush also received a bomb-threat mail on the same day. "He, too, refused our assistance," added the police official.
Several prominent individuals, including Nayanthara, Trisha, and Thalapathy Vijay, have received similar threat emails in recent weeks. "The Cyber Crime police are tracing those emails, but are yet to make an underway," said the official.
