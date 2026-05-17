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Rajinikanth denies being 'jealous' of CM Vijay, reveals why he met MK Stalin after election results: 'Not a cheap person'

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Rajinikanth denies being 'jealous' of CM Vijay, reveals why he met MK Stalin after election results: 'Not a cheap person'

Rejecting allegations of jealousy towards Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, Rajinikanth said, "When I am not in politics, why should I be jealous of him? He has defeated powerful parties and the BJP. Vijay has high expectations from people. I believe he will fulfill them. My best wishes to him."

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 17, 2026, 03:21 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Rajinikanth denies being 'jealous' of CM Vijay, reveals why he met MK Stalin after election results: 'Not a cheap person'
Rajinikanth press conference (Photo credit: ANI)
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Megastar Rajinikanth on Sunday dismissed speculation surrounding his meetings with former Chief Minister MK Stalin after Tamil Nadu Assembly election results, asserting that his friendship with DMK chief was "beyond politics" and that he was neither jealous nor politically opposed to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. Addressing a press conference at his Poes Garden residence in Chennai, Rajinikanth said he decided to speak publicly as several criticisms against him were circulating on social media and in political circles. "I am holding this press meet because many criticisms are being made about me in connection with the election. If I do not respond to them, they will become accepted as the truth," he said.

The actor clarified that his post-election meeting with MK Stalin was purely personal, stating, "After the election results, I met Mr Stalin. That drew some criticism. Mr Stalin has been my friend for 38-40 years. Our friendship is beyond politics. In a democracy, winning and losing are common. Still, I felt a little bad that Stalin lost. So I met him as a friend. For that, some people said that Rajinikanth went there to discuss how to prevent Vijay from becoming the CM... In such a situation, I can only say that Rajinikanth is not such a cheap person. This should be made clear."

Rajinikanth also addressed criticism over his reaction to Vijay becoming Chief Minister. "It was said that I did not congratulate Vijay at the airport. I posted my congratulations on X as soon as he won. I am not in politics. I have already left politics. When I am not in politics, why should I be jealous of him? What is destined for someone will happen, and what is not won't," he said. 

Rejecting allegations of jealousy, the veteran actor praised Vijay's political rise. "There is a generation gap of 25 years between me and Vijay. I have said this before. If I compare myself with Vijay, it is not good for me. If Vijay compares himself with me, it is not good for him. I have seen him since he was a child. Why should I be jealous of him becoming the CM?" he remarked. "At the age of 52, he has achieved more than what MGR or NTR achieved. He has defeated powerful parties and the BJP on his own, coming from the film industry. I am not jealous, but I have a mix of surprise and happiness. I appreciate him. So there is no jealousy. Vijay has high expectations from people. I believe he will fulfill them. My best wishes to him," Rajinikanth stated.

In the recently held Tamil Nadu state elections, TVK emerged as the single largest party, winning 108 seats out of 234, ending the decades-long dominance of the DMK and AIADMK in the state's political landscape. Vijay later sailed through a trust vote in the Assembly with support from Congress, Left parties, VCK and IUML, officially beginning the TVK government in Tamil Nadu. During his Assembly speech, Chief Minister Vijay described his administration as a "government of the common people" committed to social justice, secularism and equal opportunity.

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