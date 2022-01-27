Rajinikanth affected 'badly' by Dhanush-Aishwaryaa's separation, know here

It's been 10 days since actor Dhanush and producer Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced their separation, and it has left the duo's well-wishers stunned. Aishwaryaa's father and superstar Rajinikanth haven't given any official reaction on the divorce, but he is deeply affected by the separation.

As per the reports of WION, a source from Chennai said to Subhash K Jha, "Rajini Sir has taken his daughter’s break up very badly. He keeps insisting that the separation is temporary. He has been urging his daughter to mend her marriage.” The report further stated that Dhanush and Aishwaryaa had some bitter differences. However, both families are trying to convince the duo to reconcile and mend their ways.

A few days after the separation news, Dhanush's father Kasthuri Raja has refuted that the actor and his wife Aishwaryaa are getting divorced after 18 years of marriage. Dhanush's father described the split as a "family quarrel." Aishwarya is the elder daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, and she and Dhanush have two sons, Yatra, 15, and Linga, 11. Dhanush and Aishwaryaa are at odds, according to Kasturi Raja’s statement to the Dailythandhi newspaper.

He said, "Dhanush and Aishwarya are not divorced. It's just a fight between them due to differences of opinion. So it was a routine family fight. Presently both are out of town and staying in Hyderabad. I talked to them via phone and advised them too."

Here's Dhanush's post on sepration

Dhanush had announced separation from his wife Aishwaryaa on January 17. The two shared a joint statement on their respective social media accounts. Dhanush wrote, “Eighteen years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D.”