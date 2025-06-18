Rajinikanth-starrer, Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed Coolie with clash at the box office with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani's War 2 on August 14 in the Independence Day weekend. Here's how Coolie has gone one step ahead of War 2 by earning Rs 240 crore two months before their release.

Headlined by Rajinikanth and helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie is one of the most awaited films this year. The film features Nagarjuna as the antagonist and also features Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and Shruti Haasan in pivotal roles. While promoting his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan has finally confirmed that he plays a cameo in Coolie. Even two months before its release in August, the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed action thriller has already earned a whopping sum of Rs 240 crore.

How Coolie has already earned Rs 240 crore

As per a Pinkvilla report, the international rights of Coolie have been sold to Ayngaran International for Rs 68 crore. "This is the second biggest deal of all time for a film from Tamil Film Industry. The makers would have procured record MG (Minimum Guarantee) if not for a clash with War 2", a source was quoted telling the portal. Thalapathy Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan, set to release on Pongal 2026, beats Coolie with a record MG of Rs 75 crore bought by Phars Film. Thug Life, which bombed at the box office recently, is third on the list as its international rights were sold for Rs 63 crore to AP International. The report also added that the Rajinikanth-starrer has been a made on massive budget of Rs 375 crore, and the makers have already recovered Rs 230 to Rs 240 crore from the sale of its digital, music, and satellite rights.

Coolie vs War 2 at box office

Coolie with clash at the box office with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani-starrer War 2 on August 14 in the Independence Day weekend. A sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War and the sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3, War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films. Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha, the seventh film in the YRF Spy Universe, releases on Christmas 2025.

