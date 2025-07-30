Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna's Coolie gets brutally trolled, netizens find movie poster 'cheap copy' of Hollywood's...: 'Kabhi kuch toh original ho'

Ahead of the trailer release of Coolie, netizens find the movie poster of Rajinikanth-starrer a 'rip-off', 'cheap copy' of Hollywood's Madame Web and even Glass. Furious netizens took their thoughts to X and brutally trolled the film.

Rajinikanth will soon be returning to the big screen with Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie, and the anticipation of the film is unprecedented. Giving it a touch of pan-India masala entertainer, Lokesh has included Nagarjuna (from Telugu cinema), Aamir Khan (from Bollywood), and Upendra (from the Kannada film industry). The much-awaited film will clash in cinemas with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 on August 14, and ahead of the trailer release, the makers dropped an intriguing movie poster, featuring the primary cast members. The new poster was expected to create a buzz before the theatrical trailer, but it just did the opposite.

Why are netizens trolling Coolie poster?

The movie poster featuring the major characters looks exactly similar to two Hollywood movies, Madame Web and Glass. Both movies had a similar theme in which the posters, characters were featured in different pieces of broken glass. This major similarity caught the sharp eyes of netizens, and they started calling out makers for being so unoriginal and directly lifting the project from recent films.

Netizens' reaction to Coolie poster

Soon, the posters went viral, and furious netizens trolled Lokesh and the team Coolie. A netizen wrote, "Co co coolie. Co co copy. #Coolie: The power of copy." Another netizen wrote, "#Coolie poster looks similar, but different." One of the netizens wrote, "Every master piece has a cheap copy and paste."

Every master peace has a Cheap copy paste



MADAME. #Coolie pic.twitter.com/HFGnzQOtf3 — (@TIGERIANS_rule) July 28, 2025

About Coolie

Tentatively titled as Thalaivar 171, Coolie is an upcoming Tamil action-drama featuring Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Upendra, Satyaraj, along with Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy and Kaali Venka in key roles. The movie is expected to be a part of director Lokesh's ambitious Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). The movie will be released worldwide on August 15, in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.