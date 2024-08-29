Rajinikanth's 18-year-old grandson Yatra makes his film debut in dad Dhanush's movie, not as actor but...

Dhanush's son, Yatra, has finally made his film debut. However, he didn't make his acting debut, but he has worked in his father's third directorial.

Rajinikanth's grandson, Dhanush's son Yatra (also known as Yathra) has finally made his film debut. The 18-year-old boy has collaborated with his father in his third directorial, Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK). However, Yatra will not be making his debut as an actor, but as a lyricist.

Yatra has penned lyrics of the song Golden Sparrow from the film. The song will be released on August 30, and Dhanush’s production company, Wunderbar Production, announced the first single from NEEK, Golden Sparrow. The song is composed by GV Prakash.

Yatra has not penned the entire but the last four hook lines of the song. The CEO of the production house clarified about the same. Actor SJ Suryah praised the song and praised Yatra for his debut song. The Indian 2 actor wrote, "I had the privilege to watch the song with @dhanushkraja sir and pretty @priyankaamohan very cute song … and the way the dir @dhanushkraja pulled a very cute dance from @priyankaamohan as a cute pretty young maami is like super & addictive, with simple cute stylish steps , she just rocked in that song and the song penned by Dhanush sir son #yathradhanush … amazed boy."

I had the privilege to watch the song with @dhanushkraja sir and pretty @priyankaamohan very cute song … and the way dir @dhanushkraja pulled a very cute dance from @priyankaamohan as a cute pretty young maami is like super & addictive , with simple cute stylish steps , she… https://t.co/ixs6qZSDHM — S J Suryah (@iam_SJSuryah) August 27, 2024

His tweet got a reply from Shreays, who wrote, "Sir, Arivu brother has written the song sir, but Yathra wrote only the hook four lines of the song sir. Thank you for your sweet words sir, #GoldenSparrow from Aug 30th…. #NEEK."

Sirrr, Arivu brother has written the song sir,

but Yathra wrote only the hook four line of the song sir.

Thank you for your sweet words sir, #GoldenSparrow from Aug 30th…. #NEEK https://t.co/07Wjj6W2uD — Sreyas (@theSreyas) August 27, 2024

NEEK stars an ensemble cast, including Pavish, Anikha Surendran, Mathew Thomas, Priya Prakash Varrier, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon, and Ramya Ranganathan. The film is scheduled to release in the cinemas on October 14, 2024.

Read: Shah Rukh Khan bought his first house after this film, took full fees in advance, requested producer to pay him...