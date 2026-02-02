FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Rajeev Khandelwal quits acting? Aamir actor spotted outside Bandra court, hints about pursuing law: 'And here I'm...'

Actor Rajeev Khandelwal has sparked curiosity among fans after posting a cryptic Instagram story hinting that he is doing something he has always wanted - possibly learning law.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 02, 2026, 06:10 PM IST

Actor Rajeev Khandelwal has sparked curiosity among fans after posting a cryptic Instagram story hinting that he is doing something he has always wanted-possibly learning law. Known for being low-profile and sharing little about his personal life online, Rajeev's update immediately grabbed attention. In his story, he wrote: 'And here I am! Doing something I always wanted to do. Do you know that IPC (Indian Penal Code) is now BINS (Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita)?' This subtle but personal post has led fans to wonder if he is seriously pursuing a legal path or preparing for a project related to law.

Courtroom sighting sparks speculation:

The sighting of Rajeev, who appeared outside Bandra Court wearing a lawyer's outfit, has increased the mystery surrounding his activities. The actor's sighting in formal clothing has created rumours that he will change his profession to law or he will study law for an upcoming role which involves courtroom scenes. Fans and media outlets have been abuzz, debating whether this is a personal pursuit or part of his acting career.

A career built around justice and impact:

Rajeev has frequently played roles which require him to investigate both justice and truth. Through his show Sach Ka Saamna, he examined truth and morality, while his on-screen roles display a combination of calm authority and serious presence. His study of law in his present work shows an obvious connection to his body of work, which focuses on justice-related subjects.

Fans wait with curiosity:

People notice all personal updates from Rajeev because he shows little presence on social media platforms. Fans show both excitement and curiosity about his actual study of law, which he does either for personal development or upcoming role preparation or both activities. His Instagram story, together with his Bandra Court appearance show a 'new beginning' which keeps viewers uncertain about his future career developments.

Rajeev Khandelwal maintains his ability to surprise fans through his selection of roles, which combine his work duties with his personal life goals to create excitement and public discussion. The public must wait to see whether this event represents an actual legal career shift or another artistic project.

