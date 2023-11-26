Rajath Rajanikanth opens up on struggles he faced while making his multiple award-winning film The Survivor | Exclusive

Rajath Rajanikanth shares how he himself edited and directed his multiple award-winning film The Survivor.

Rajath Rajanikanth is a man of many talents. He has directed, edited, and acted in his latest film The Survivor, which has won multiple awards such as Best Action Film, Best Thriller, Best Cinematography, Best Actor, and even Best Trailer at interntaional film festivals.

In an exclusive interview with DNA, Rajath opened up about the struggles he faced while making the film after leaving engineering. He completed his bachelor's degree in filmmaking and production (visual communication) at St. Joseph's University and travelled to Mumbai for a professional acting course at an institute named Kreating Charakters.

"In March 2020, when the lockdown happened, I was wondering what to do. I realised that during my college days, I used to do my own projects and at the back of my mind, I always wanted to do action, and so I began writing The Survivor. In 2021, I completed the script and met Justin Samuel James, who owns a marketing company that acquires Kannada songs, who eventually produced my film. I then recruited my own team comprising of my batchmates from my college. We started shooting in August 2021 and it went on for six-seven months and by January 2022, we were done with the shooting", Rajath said.

He further added, "Post that, we didn't find any editor and thus, I took up the job of editing. I learnt how action movies are edited to make them look fast-paced and complicated, though they are not. I finished the edit in two months. Our sound designer fell ill in between, so I finished the sound design as well. The movie was ready by May 2022 and we thought we have made something that needs to be put up on OTT, and not just on YouTube. I went on from one streaming platform to another but nothing happened. In December last year, I lost my grandfather as well. After that, I was determined to showcase my movie to the world and hence, we put out the trailer on YouTube, and received an amazing response."

"At the end of February this year, our movie was initially supposed to release on Hotstar but some issues came up in between and it fell through. Then, JioCinema came up and they asked for censor certificate. Getting those took another six-seven months because we needed three censor certificates for three languages. The original is in English, but we have dubbed it in Kannada and Hindi. During that time, we started giving out our movie to different film festivals. And finally, in September, the movie went live on JioCinema", Rajath concluded.







Apart from Rajath, Laura Ferraz, Dyuti Das, Aditya Madhavan, Shyam Eshwar, Hansika Sesh, Raajas Ravikumar, Naveen Cano, Nangkmen Dhar, and Aditya Thonse are also seen in The Survivor.