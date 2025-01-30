Rajat Dalal roasts his co-housemates of Bigg Boss 18 and goes on to even compare Eisha Singh with a maid. Netizens reacted furiously to his viral segment from Elvish Yadav's podcast, Many internet users said, "Feeling sad for those who voted for him."

Internet influencer and Bigg Boss 18's second runner-up Rajat Dalal has found himself in controversy for mocking and making distasteful remarks for co-housemates, including Eisha Singh, Vivian Dsena and Shilpa Shirodkar. After Bigg Boss 18, Rajat appeared on Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav's podcast, Phodcast With Elvish.

A clip from the podcast has gone viral in which Rajat is seen insulting BB 18's contestants. In the clip, Elvish shows him photos of co-housemates and asks him to describe them in one sentence. When Eisha's photo comes up, Rajat says, "Log aisi ladkiyon se shaadi is liye karte hai taki maid ki zaroorat na pade. Bartan ache se saaf kar leti hai na (People marry such girls so that they don't need a maid. She cleans the utensils properly, right)."

Behen thi na @EishaSingh24?

Show mein shayad samikaran ke liye. Par kya khud ki behen ke liye bhi aise bolega?



Ek vid dekha, jisme kisi aurat ke body ko lekar bol raha tha.

Sadak chaap gunda aisa nahi bolega toh kaun bolega?#KaranveerMehra #chumveerpic.twitter.com/dAf8dx5vLS — Keya (@KaleshiKanyaa) January 29, 2025

In another clip, Elvish asks him to describe Vivian, and Rajat says, "Bhai ko Hollywood se bahut offer aa rahe hai, driver ka, boy ka (He's getting a lot of offers from Hollywood, for being a driver or spot boy)." He went on to say that Vivian is in Avinash Mishra's pants, "Mujhe bahut log puch rahe hai ki Vivian bhai kaha hai. Woh thoda Avinash ki zip khol ke dekho (Many asked me where is Vivian, you just need to unzip Avinash's pants)."

#VivianDsena in his kindness and Nouran Aly Bhabhi being kind, did the blunder of considering this #RajatDalal as their Bhai. Zeher bhara hai dil mein pic.twitter.com/IUlHHoOqX9 January 30, 2025

When it comes to Shilpa Shirodkar, Rajat says, "Mujhe farq nahi padta hai ki aapne kitne saal industry mein guzare hai. Maine aapse neech banda nahi dekha hai."

These harsh comments of Rajat didn't go well with netizens. Rajat got badly trolled for his statements. A netizen wrote, "Bro deserves OSCAR man. 3 & half months he actually acted like Gullu in the show. Thank god he didn’t win. Bahar aake iski asli personality bahar aarahi hai. Gamand tho Ravan ka bhi tuta tha, tho yeh kon hai." Another netizen wrote, "Ladkiyo Ka Masiha Ban Raha Tha Sab Dikhava Tha Is Gund€ Ka Apni Chavi Sudhar Ne Aaya Tha Par Kutte Ki Dum Kabhi Sidhi Nahi Hogi." One of the netizens wrote, "Ladkiyo Ka Masiha Ban Raha Tha Sab Dikhava Tha Is Gund€ Ka Apni Chavi Sudhar Ne Aaya Tha Par Kutte Ki Dum Kabhi Sidhi Nahi Hogi." It seems like Rajat couldn't digest his defeat on the national television.